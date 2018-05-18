Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Robin Li

Birthday : 10/17/1968
Place of birth : Yangquan - China
Biography : Robin Li was born in the north-eastern of China, from working class family; he is the fourth of...

Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive steps aside

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/18/2018 | 01:50pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A woman is silhouetted against the Baidu logo at a new product launch from Baidu, in Shanghai, China

BEIJING (Reuters) - Lu Qi, who oversaw Baidu Inc's shift to artificial intelligence (AI) after a damaging ad scandal in 2016, is stepping down as chief operating officer, China's biggest search engine said on Friday.

Lu, a former Microsoft executive and AI expert who joined Baidu in late 2016, is currently responsible for day-to-day operations in its AI unit, which has become the company's core focus in the past year.

He will remain vice chairman of Baidu and Vice President Wang Haifeng will now oversee the company's AI projects, Baidu said in a social media posting, adding Lu was stepping back for "personal and family reasons."

Lu is viewed as a top figure in the global AI industry, and joined Baidu at a time when the company was rebuilding investor confidence after a medical scandal linked to its search business led to strict new regulations that gutted the firm's ad revenue.

Baidu, which saw revenue growth stall for several quarters following the new rules, has since regained momentum after closing or selling loss-making units and funneling resources into its AI and autonomous driving units.

AI projects overseen by Lu, including enhancements to the firm's news feed product, have begun to reap dividends for the firm, whose stock is up more than 19 percent since the beginning of the year.

"In the future, while being with and taking care of my family, I will continue to firmly support Baidu and (chief executive) Robin Li. I will also pay attention to China-U.S. research and investment," said Lu in a statement.

Lu is the latest in a series of high-profile AI experts to leave the company in the past year, amid fierce global competition for talent in the field.

In early 2017, Baidu's then chief scientist, Andrew Ng, left the company to pursue other projects. Not long after, the head of Baidu's autonomous driving unit, Wang Jing, stepped aside to launch a separate firm in the same field.

Last month, Baidu beat analysts' revenue expectation when it reported its quarterly results, helped in part by lower-than-expected research and development costs, which had sky-rocketed in previous quarters, largely attributable to personnel costs associated with building up its AI unit.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark Potter)

By Cate Cadell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Robin Li
 
01:50pROBIN LI : Top executive behind Baidu's artificial intelligence drive steps aside
RE
03/29ROBIN LI : IQiyi, Baidu's Netflix of China, Falls in U.S. Market Debut -- Update
DJ
03/01ROBIN LI : China issues first licences to road test driverless vehicles
RE
02/28ROBIN LI : Baidu Emphasizes Artificial Intelligence as It Files for Video Unit's IPO
DJ
02/14ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
RE
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu to Sell Food-Delivery Unit -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu Is Selling Takeout Delivery Business to Alibaba-Backed Ele.me
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : China's Baidu being probed after CEO tests driverless car on public roads
RE
2017ROBIN LI : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Baidu Whiz Must Outsmart Google at Artificial Intelligence -- WSJ
DJ
2017ROBIN LI : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Baidu Plans $1 Billion IPO for Video-Streaming Site iQiyi.com
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Online-Video Viewers Open Wallets in China
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Apple's Challenges in China Underlined by Patent Dispute
DJ
2016ROBIN LI : Baidu Cuts Quarterly Revenue Projection as Medical Advertising Declines -- Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/17GEORGE SOROS : George Soros' bet on Tesla could see other investors follow suit
RE
05/16GEORGE SOROS : Billionaire George Soros
RE
08:48aLACHLAN MURDOCH : Fox News Names CEO In Shake-Up -- WSJ
DJ
05/15ELON MUSK : Musk says 'thorough reorganization' underway at Tesla
RE
05/17MARK ZUCKERBERG : Big proxy adviser ISS does not support Facebook's Zuckerberg in proxy vote
RE
05/15GEORGE SOROS : Soros foundation to shut its office in 'repressive' Hungary
RE
05/15VITTORIO COLAO : End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Dick Boer Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Gary Cohn Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.