Roger Hochschild

Age : 53
Public asset : 25,721,730 USD
Biography : Mr. Roger C. Hochschild is an Independent Director at Principal Financial Group, Inc. and a Presiden

Discover Financial Names Hochschild CEO, Effective Oct. 1

08/03/2018 | 03:24pm CEST

By Colin Kellaher

Discover Financial Services (DFS) on Friday said it named President Roger Hochschild to the additional post of chief executive, effective Oct. 1.

The Riverwoods, Ill., credit-card issuer said David Nelms, current chairman and CEO, plans to retire in early 2019. Discover said Mr. Nelms will continue as executive chairman until his retirement.

Discover, which last week reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, also said it has named Mr. Hochschild to the board, expanding the size of the board to 12 members from 11.

Mr. Hochschild, 53 years old, has served as president and chief operating officer since 2004.

Write to Colin Kellaher at [email protected]

Latest news about Roger Hochschild
 
