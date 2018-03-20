Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Ross McEwan

Age : 60
Public asset : 7,687,096 USD
Biography : Mr. Ross M. McEwan is Chief Executive Officer at The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and National Westmin

RBS Chief McEwan hopes to resolve Justice Department case in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2018 | 11:56am CET
FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Ross McEwan speaks during an interview with Reuters at Canary Wharf in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland hopes to reach a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over alleged mis-selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, although it has no news on the timing of any deal.

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland hopes to reach a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over alleged mis-selling of toxic mortgage-backed securities this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, although it has no news on the timing of any deal.

"I've got the timing of this completely wrong for the last 15 months, I thought we would've had it tidied by end-2017... all I'd say (is) it will be in hopefully in 2018," Ross McEwan said at the Morgan Stanley European Financials conference in London.

The expected multi-billion-dollar settlement would be a key milestone for the state-owned lender, allowing it to resume paying dividends to shareholders and paving the way for the British government to resume selling its shares in the lender.

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Emma Rumney; editing by Simon Jessop)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Ross McEwan
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
03/15LLOYD BLANKFEIN : The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs
DJ
03/15GARY COHN : Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
03/16WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
07:41aSTEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Dairy Queen sues W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
03/16STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Claudio Descalzi Jamie Dimon Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.