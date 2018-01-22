Log in
Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Mr. Keith R. Murdoch is Chairman at FOX Business Network, Chairman at FOX News Network LLC, Executiv

Facebook should pay 'trusted' news publishers carriage fee: Murdoch

01/22/2018 | 08:54pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Murdoch reacts during a panel discussion at the B20 meeting of company CEOs in Sydney

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch on Monday called on Facebook to pay "trusted" news publishers a carriage fee, similar to the model used by cable companies, amid efforts by the social media company to fight misinformation on its platform.

"Facebook and Google have popularized scurrilous news sources through algorithms that are profitable for these platforms but inherently unreliable," Murdoch, who controls the Wall Street Journal as executive chairman of News Corp (>> News Corp), said in a statement.

Facebook Inc (>> Facebook) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday his company would fight misinformation and sensationalism on its platform by using member surveys to identify "trustworthy" outlets.

"There has been much discussion about subscription models but I have yet to see a proposal that truly recognizes the investment in and the social value of professional journalism," Murdoch said.

The quality of news on Facebook has been called into question after alleged Russian operatives and spammers spread false reports on the site, including during the 2016 U.S. election campaign.

Facebook and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Stocks treated in this article : Facebook, News Corp, Alphabet
