Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Mr. Keith R. Murdoch is Chairman at FOX Business Network, Chairman at FOX News Network LLC, Executiv

Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

05/16/2018 | 05:48pm CEST
21st Century Fox Executive Co-Chairmen Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch attend the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley

(Reuters) - Twenty First Century Fox said on Wednesday Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch will serve as chairman and CEO of the proposed new Fox, following the sale of its film and TV assets to Walt Disney Co.

Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman of the new Fox, and John Nallen, Fox's current chief financial officer, will assume the role of chief operating officer, the company said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Popular Business Leaders
 
