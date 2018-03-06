Log in
Rupert Murdoch

Birthday : 03/11/1931
Place of birth : Melbourne - Australia
Biography : Mr. Keith R. Murdoch is Chairman at FOX Business Network, Chairman at FOX News Network LLC, Executiv

White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal

03/06/2018 | 12:52am CET
FILE PHOTO: The Twenty-First Century Fox Studios flag flies over the company building in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A nonprofit group with a mission to protect democracy filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking any records of communications between the White House and the Justice Department over Walt Disney Co's (>> Walt Disney Company (The)) $52.4 billion deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (>> Twenty-First Century Fox).

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A nonprofit group with a mission to protect democracy filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking any records of communications between the White House and the Justice Department over Walt Disney Co's (>> Walt Disney Company (The)) $52.4 billion deal to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

The group, Protect Democracy Project Inc, filed suit in U.S. District Court in Washington seeking any records of communications about Fox's Rupert Murdoch or the Fox-Disney transaction.

The lawsuit also seeks "any related antitrust enforcement efforts by the DOJ, to find out whether the president or his administration is improperly interfering with the independence of the DOJ out of favoritism for a political ally."

The White House, the Justice Department and Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Fox declined to comment.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has attacked AT&T Inc's (>> AT&T) $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc deal, spoke to Murdoch in December and congratulated him on the deal, according to the White House.

Last month, a federal judge denied AT&T's request to see White House communications that might shed light on whether Trump pressured the Department of Justice to try to block the wireless carrier’s purchase of Time Warner. Trump has frequently attacked Time Warner’s CNN news channel.

Protect Democracy, which describes itself as a non-partisan group seeking to prevent American society from "descending into a more autocratic form of government," in November filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department seeking similar communications in the AT&T-Time Warner deal. That lawsuit is pending.

Last week, Comcast Corp’s (>> Comcast Corporation) proposed buying Sky Plc for $31 billion, raising the specter of a potential bidding war between Fox and Disney. Disney had agreed to buy a number of Fox assets, including Fox’s stake in Sky, in December.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AT&T 0.96% 36.7 Delayed Quote.-6.51%
SKY -1.35% 1355 Delayed Quote.35.72%
TIME WARNER 1.08% 94.59 Delayed Quote.2.31%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.77% 36.65 Delayed Quote.5.33%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.41% 103.41 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
