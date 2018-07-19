Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Rupert Stadler

Age : 54
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Mr. Rupert Johann Stadler is a Chairman at Ducati Motor Holding SpA, a Member-Management Board at Vo

Audi CEO Stadler presses for release from German custody

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2018 | 12:43pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Stadler, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi attends the

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi's suspended Chief Executive Rupert Stadler has appealed to a court to be released from custody after spending the past month in jail, the Munich prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

Stadler was arrested in mid-June as part of a broader probe into emissions cheating at the premium brand, which is part of Volkswagen Group.

He is being held at a prison in the Bavarian city of Augsburg. A Munich court now needs to review his appeal.

Stadler initially cooperated with prosecutors but has now stopped giving statements, the prosecutor's office said.

Munich prosecutors are probing Stadler and another member of Audi's top management for suspected fraud and false advertising tied to illegal pollution levels in its cars and manipulated vehicle tests.

Audi named sales executive Abraham Schot as an interim replacement with immediate effect after Stadler was detained.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Douglas Busvine/Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE -2.04% 54.74 Delayed Quote.-21.55%
VOLKSWAGEN -2.26% 144.66 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Rupert Stadler
 
07/19RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO Stadler presses for release from German custody
RE
07/01RUPERT STADLER : Bild am Sonntag
RE
06/19RUPERT STADLER : Audi appoints Abraham Schot as interim CEO to replace Rupert Stadler
RE
06/18RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO Rupert Stadler Arrested
DJ
02/16RUPERT STADLER : Audi chairman rubbishes report that CEO Stadler to be removed
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO drops plan to sell motorcycle brand Ducati
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO's contract to be extended to end of 2022
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Volkswagen supervisory board backs Stadler, top managers
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Audi supervisory board backs CEO Stadler
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Audi board, VW to back under-fire Audi boss - sources
RE
2016RUPERT STADLER : Race-track rivalry moves to boardroom as VW brands battle for electric car jobs
RE
2016RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO Stadler Says Ducati Isn't For Sale
DJ
2015RUPERT STADLER : Volkswagen to keep Stadler at helm of Audi - Auto Motor und Sport
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/18JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley boss Gorman hits out at Fed stress tests
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/19JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE
07/16ULRICH LEHNER : Thyssenkrupp in leadership turmoil as chairman quits
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.