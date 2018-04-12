Log in
Rupert Stadler

Age : 54
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Volkswagen AG - Audi AG
Biography : Mr. Rupert Johann Stadler is a Chairman at Ducati Motor Holding SpA, a Member-Management Board at Vo

Audi CEO Stadler to keep post, brand may be excluded from VW overhaul - source

04/12/2018 | 02:30pm CEST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi (>> Audi AG) may be excluded from a broader restructuring of Volkswagen (>> Volkswagen) Group's portfiolio of brands, and Rupert Stadler will likely remain the premium brand's Chief Executive, a VW supervisory board source said on Thursday.

The board of director's of Volkswagen are due to meet on Thursday to discuss far-reaching reforms of the company, a step which may include a change in the way brands are managed, sources told Reuters.

The board of director's of Volkswagen are due to meet on Thursday to discuss far-reaching reforms of the company, a step which may include a change in the way brands are managed, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Stocks treated in this article : Audi AG, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN 2.52% 176.96 Delayed Quote.3.08%
