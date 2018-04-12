Audi CEO Stadler to keep post, brand may be excluded from VW overhaul - source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Audi may be excluded from a broader restructuring of Volkswagen Group's portfiolio of brands, and Rupert Stadler will likely remain the premium brand's Chief Executive, a VW supervisory board source said on Thursday.

The board of director's of Volkswagen are due to meet on Thursday to discuss far-reaching reforms of the company, a step which may include a change in the way brands are managed, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)