Business Leaders
Sergio Marchionne

Age : 66
Public asset : 642,530,226 USD
Biography : Mr. Sergio Marchionne is a Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/24/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Hasbro Investors Breathe Easier

The toy maker's shares rose 13% after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, easing concerns about any impact from the recent closure of retailer Toys "R" Us. 

 
Former eBay, HP Chief Whitman Invests in Esports Startup

Meg Whitman, the former chief executive of eBay Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., is jumping into esports with an investment in Immortals LLC. She also will join the board. 

 
Chinese Consumers to Get WebMD Content via WeChat

China's Tencent has struck a deal to provide WebMD's health-care content to the more than 1 billion users on its WeChat social network. 

 
Whirlpool Hit by Charges, Rising Costs

Whirlpool trimmed its full-year profit outlook as it booked a large charge on its European operations and said it wouldn't be able to offset the effect of steel tariffs with higher prices for consumers. 

 
Google's Ad Business Helps to Offset European Fine

Alphabet reported sales and profit surpassing analysts' estimates, a sign that its strength in online ads will help offset the impact of European regulations for online privacy and perceived abuses of its position in the market. 

 
Fannie Mae CEO to Leave by Year's End

Fannie Mae's chief executive is slated to leave the mortgage-finance giant by year's end amid a broader leadership overhaul that would put day-to-day operations in the hands of its current finance chief, David Benson. 

 
Investor Discloses Large Barnes & Noble Stake, Pushes for Change

An investment fund led by Richard Schottenfeld has acquired 5.7% of bookseller Barnes & Noble Inc. and has met with the bookseller's senior management to discuss how to improve the company's performance. 

 
Nike to Lift Pay for Thousands of Staffers After Review

Nike is raising salaries for more than 7,000 employees after an internal pay review and changing how it awards annual bonuses to its global staff, part of a broad overhaul of compensation at the sportswear giant. 

 
Sergio Marchionne's Exit Jolts Ferrari

Sergio Marchionne's exit as the leader of Ferrari is likely to upend an Italian sports-car legend whose strategy he revolutionized-including a production ramp-up, an IPO and the planned launch of an SUV. 

 
Cushman & Wakefield Sets IPO Price Between $16 And $18

Real-estate-services firm Cushman & Wakefield said Monday in a regulatory filing that it expects net proceeds of $719.3 million from the offering at the midpoint.

Latest news about Sergio Marchionne
 
03:16aSERGIO MARCHIONNE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/23SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler loses another executive after Marchionne illness
RE
07/22SERGIO MARCHIONNE : The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
RE
07/21SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
RE
06/01SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Marchionne ramps up SUVs as prepares to hand over Fiat Chrysler wheel
RE
04/13SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat chairman says working with Marchionne to find new CEO next year
RE
03/06SERGIO MARCHIONNE : FCA's Marchionne calls for cooling-off on U.S. trade rhetoric
RE
2017SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler Joins BMW-Led Self-Driving Car Tech Alliance
DJ
2016SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Marchionne to succeed Felisa as Ferrari CEO
RE
2016SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne Says Not Discussing Deal With Peugeot
DJ
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari to List in Milan
DJ
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari CEO will not leave post before IPO - Marchionne
RE
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne says 'unconscionable' to give up on GM deal
RE
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Marchionne ready to take over as Ferrari CEO before IPO - sources
RE
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : FCA's Marchionne says Ferrari IPO filing 'just days away.'
RE
