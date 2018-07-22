Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sergio Marchionne

Age : 66
Public asset : 642,530,226 USD
Biography : Mr. Sergio Marchionne is a Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2018 | 01:58am CEST

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) said on Saturday that boss Sergio Marchionne, 66, would not be returning to work because he was gravely ill.

In addition to being FCA chief executive, Marchionne was also CEO and chairman of luxury sports car brand Ferrari and chairman of truck and tractor maker CNH Industrial, which were spun off from FCA in recent years.

Following is a brief summary on the executives who have been appointed to replace him in the various roles:

MIKE MANLEY

The 54-year-old Briton picked to become the FCA's new CEO has been leading the group's top brand Jeep since 2009, first as Jeep President and CEO at Chrysler and then as FCA's Jeep head.

In 2015 he was also appointed head of the Ram brand.

Under his tenure, Jeep turned into a global brand becoming, together with Ram, FCA's profit engine.

Jeep sold nearly 1.4 million cars last year compared with less than 338,000 in 2009.

Manley had worked as DaimlerChrysler's head of network development in Britain since 2000, having earlier worked for several years in car dealership.

At Chrysler, he headed product planning and all sales activities outside of North America and then became the group's chief operating officer for Asia and the lead executive for the international activities outside of NAFTA.

LOUIS CAMILLERI

The new Ferrari CEO was already a board member at the luxury sportscar maker before his latest appointment.

He is also the chairman of Philip Morris International, where he also held the job of CEO from 2008 to 2013.

Born in 1955, Camilleri had joined Altria Group, which controls Philip Morris, in 1978 holding various positions until he became chief financial officer in 1996 and then CEO in 2002.

Camilleri was also chairman of Kraft Foods from 2002 to 2007.

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat wished Camilleri luck on Twitter saying he was proud to have "a bit of Malta in Ferrari" thanks to the new CEO, who was born in Egypt to Maltese parents.

SUZANNE HEYWOOD

The new, British-born chairwoman of CNH Industrial has been since 2016 the managing director of EXOR, the holding company through which the Agnelli family controls FCA.

Heywood, 49, started her career at the British Treasury and then joined McKinsey in 1997, leading for many years the consultancy firm's global service line on organization design. She eventually became a senior partner there.

Heywood sits on the board of The Economist, which is controlled by EXOR, and the board of the Royal Opera House, where she is also deputy chair.

While growing up, she spent 10 years sailing on a yacht with her family, retracing Captain James Cook's third voyage around the world.

(Compiled by Valentina Za; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNH INDUSTRIAL -0.25% 8.822 End-of-day quote.-20.82%
FERRARI -2.40% 119.8 End-of-day quote.40.37%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -1.08% 19.32 Delayed Quote.8.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sergio Marchionne
 
01:58aSERGIO MARCHIONNE : The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
RE
07/21SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
RE
06/01SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Marchionne ramps up SUVs as prepares to hand over Fiat Chrysler wheel
RE
04/13SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat chairman says working with Marchionne to find new CEO next year
RE
03/06SERGIO MARCHIONNE : FCA's Marchionne calls for cooling-off on U.S. trade rhetoric
RE
2017SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler Joins BMW-Led Self-Driving Car Tech Alliance
DJ
2016SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Marchionne to succeed Felisa as Ferrari CEO
RE
2016SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne Says Not Discussing Deal With Peugeot
DJ
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari to List in Milan
DJ
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Ferrari CEO will not leave post before IPO - Marchionne
RE
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler's Marchionne says 'unconscionable' to give up on GM deal
RE
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Marchionne ready to take over as Ferrari CEO before IPO - sources
RE
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : FCA's Marchionne says Ferrari IPO filing 'just days away.'
RE
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler Chairman Says Proposed Consolidation Talks with Multiple Rivals--Update
DJ
2015SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Marchionne Won't Testify at NHTSA Hearing
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/17ELON MUSK : Tesla shares fall after CEO Musk abuses British caver
RE
07/20DANIEL LOEB : Japan firms tap banks for advice as activists circle
RE
07/18JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley boss Gorman hits out at Fed stress tests
RE
07/19MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son says Japan is 'stupid' to disallow ride-sharing
RE
07/21SERGIO MARCHIONNE : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
RE
07/19JOHN BROWN : General Electric's power unit faces threat in Saudi Arabia
RE
07/16WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett donates $3.4 billion to Gates' and family charities
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Patrice Caine Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Brian Krzanich Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Frédéric Oudéa Gavin Patterson Georges Plassat Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.