Business Leaders
Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg

Age : 48
Public asset : 262,687,588 USD
Linked companies : Facebook Inc
Biography : Ms. Sheryl K. Sandberg is a Chief Operating Officer & Director at Facebook, Inc., a Chief Operating

EU Justice Commissioner held 'constructive' talks with Facebook's Sandberg

04/12/2018 | 08:30pm CEST
Facebook's COO Sandberg addresses Facebook Gather conference in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said she had a "constructive and open discussion" with Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg about the Cambridge Analytica scandal on Thursday.

The call lasted around half an hour and Jourova said the EU would closely monitor Facebook's implementation of a strict new EU data protection law which enters into force on May 25.

"Of my particular concern is the information to European citizens affected by the scandal. I was told that Facebook has started to inform people this week," Jourova said after the call.

Facebook has been hit by revelations that data of some 87 million users were improperly accessed by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, which worked on U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign.

"Ms Sandberg also confirmed to me that there could be more apps that harvested personal data of users and those of their friends. I urged Facebook to take all the necessary steps to mitigate any potential negative consequences for the users in the future," Jourova said.

Sandberg also told Jourova Facebook was working on improving transparency on political advertising.

Jourova said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should accept the invitation to speak before the European Parliament.

Zuckerberg was questioned for 10 by U.S. lawmakers over the last two days on Facebook's handling of user data.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Jane Merriman)

Latest news about Sheryl Sandberg
 
08:30pSHERYL SANDBERG : EU Justice Commissioner held 'constructive' talks with Facebook's Sandberg
02/28SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sandberg uses investor meeting to urge gender equality
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Sheryl Sandberg's Washington Pilgrimage Clouded by Tensions
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Sandberg Says Facebook Plans to Add First African-American Board Member
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Urges Gender Diversity in Workplace
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook won't make cars, Sandberg reassures Germany
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sandberg calls for new policies to boost women's pay
2017SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sandberg says number of monthly advertisers tops 5 million
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Donates $100 Million to Charities
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : Top Equities Stories of the Day
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sandberg says has no plan to work in government
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Says Peter Thiel Will Remain on Board
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : 'What I Learned in Death'
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook Gains Defy Chill in Silicon Valley -- WSJ
2016SHERYL SANDBERG : Facebook Revenue Soars on Ad Growth--2nd Update
