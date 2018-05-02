GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grains, Soybeans Drop as Trade Worries Linger

Grain and soybean futures retreated Wednesday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar and ongoing uncertainty over global trade.

Soybeans led the losses, pulled lower by concerns that trade tensions between the U.S. and China could escalate, prompting Beijing to make good on a threat to levy tariffs on U.S. supplies of the oilseeds. Traders are awaiting news from a U.S.

Soybean futures for May delivery fell 0.9% to $10.32 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Grain Giants Expect Higher Profits From Bad Weather

Grain-trading firms are making more money again after struggling for years against a global oversupply of crops.

Poor weather in South America, changing trade policies and cost cuts are improving profitability for the world's largest crop traders and processors after lean years that spurred deal talks and a reckoning with the consequences of bigger harvests around the world.

Bunge Boosts Profit Forecast on Soybean Turnaround -Market Talk

08:34 ET - Surging profitability in soybean processing has agricultural conglomerate Bunge upbeat as the company reports a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, and lifts profit projections for its grain trading and processing operation. The surge was largely driven by dry weather striking Argentina's soybean crop, which trimmed oilseed inventories and woke up buyers. "It only takes very small changes in supply and demand to have significant impacts," CEO Soren Schroder says. Bunge lifts its full-year earnings projection for its agribusiness division to $800M-$1B, from the previously targeted $550M-$700M, as its 6 cents-a-share adjusted loss for the quarter came in above analysts' projections. Shares rise 5.4% premarket. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Agriculture Sector 'Learned a Lesson' in 2017 -- Market Talk

9:01 ET - Agribusiness brass are savoring the moment this week, as some of the sector's biggest players strike a bullish stance on the crop-trading and processing business after years of struggles against a persistent grain glut. While some analysts wonder whether any big harvests over the coming year could just sink profitability again, Bunge CEO Soren Schroder assures that "the industry learned a lesson from 2017." Grain companies are smarter about how they manage logistics and processing capacity in South America, he says, and have learned to better cope with farmers reluctant to sell crops at low rates. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

Tensions Chilling US-China Soybean Trade -- Market Talk

10:04 ET - China's yet to impose tariffs on imports of US soybeans, but its threat to do so in response to the Trump administration's proposal for tariffs on a range of Chinese goods has already dented the flow of US-grown oilseeds to the world's top buyer. "The marketplace in general is assuming it's better not to be buying US soybeans for China, at least not throughout the summer," says Soren Schroder, CEO of crop-trading giant Bunge, in an interview. "My feeling is, there's no quick resolution to any of this." Bunge's positioned alright if soybean tariffs come, given its big presence in South America. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

121 Sick in E.Coli Outbreak Linked to Lettuce -- Market Talk

15:09 ET - Twenty-three more people have been connected to a nationwide E.coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce, including one who died, according to the CDC. In total, health officials say 121 people across 25 states have been sickened by a virulent strain of E.coli, with one death reported in California. That total could climb thanks to a two to three week lag time between when a person falls ill and when the illness is reported to CDC. The agency's list of affected states now includes Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah, and it is still warning consumers not to eat or purchase romaine lettuce unless it's clearly not from Yuma, Ariz. ([email protected]; @jessenewman13)

THE MARKETS:

Livestock Futures Can't Gain On Supportive Data -- Market Talk

15:06 ET - US cattle futures can't hold onto early gains, with the benchmark June live cattle contract ending down 0.9% at $1.0485 a pound, the third consecutive decline. The fall came even with supportive cash markets including $1.22 trades at the weekly online auction. Lean hogs also declined from Tuesday's bump, with ample supplies outweighing a dip in hog weights. The June contract ended 0.5% lower at 73.5 cents. ([email protected]; @dougcameron)