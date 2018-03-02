Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Stephen Schwarzman

Birthday : 02/14/1947
Place of birth : (Pennsylvanie) USA
Linked companies : Blackstone Group LP
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Schwarzman is a Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at Blackstone Group Ma

Blackstone Group CEO Schwarzman took home $786 million in 2017

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2018 | 12:18am CET
FILE PHOTO - Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman speaks during an interview at Schwarzman College of Tsinghua University in Beijing

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP (>> Blackstone Group LP) co-founder and Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman took home about $786 million (572.4 million pounds) last year, making him the private equity industry's highest earner, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

(Reuters) - Blackstone Group LP co-founder and Chief Executive Stephen Schwarzman took home about $786 million (572.4 million pounds) last year, making him the private equity industry's highest earner, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The compensation, largely due to Blackstone's sale of some assets, exceeds the $425 million Schwarzman received in 2016 and his $734.2 million haul in 2015.

The son of a dry goods store owner, the 71-year-old private equity veteran, who owns close to a fifth of Blackstone, is pegged by Forbes to have an estimated net worth of $12.9 billion.

Blackstone's portfolio of companies has more than 490,000 people on the payroll globally and manages money belonging to tens of millions of pensioners as well as sovereign wealth funds, according to Blackstone data.

In January, Blackstone agreed to buy a majority stake in the Financial and Risk business of Thomson Reuters Corp <TRI.N> (>> Thomson Reuters Corp), the parent of Reuters News, in a $20 billion deal. Reuters News will remain part of Thomson Reuters.

The bulk of Schwarzman's 2017 earnings, some $661 million, came from dividend payments he received on his Blackstone stock. He also earned $125.5 million in executive compensation.

Schwarzman has stopped being at the forefront of every investment decision at Blackstone for several years, but he remains a prominent figure in fundraising, promoting the firm as a diversified alternative asset manager and recruiting talent.

Schwarzman last month elevated Jonathan Gray, 48, who turned Blackstone into the world's biggest real estate investor, to president and chief operating officer, replacing Tony James and setting him up as his successor as CEO. James, 69, will stay with the firm as executive vice chairman.

For 2017, Gray received a base salary of $350,000 and an annual cash bonus payment of $25.8 million. He also received $116 million in dividends as a result of his ownership of Blackstone stock.

Schwarzman earned more than other co-founders of private equity firms. Apollo Global Management LP (>> Apollo Global Management LLC) CEO Leon Black received $191.3 million in 2017, while Carlyle's (>> The Carlyle Group LP) three co-founders, David Rubenstein, William Conway and Daniel D'Aniello, took home a combined $192.6 million. For all four, the vast majority of earnings were from dividend payments.

KKR & Co (>> KKR & Co. L.P.) co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts received $169.7 million and $173 million, respectively. This was more evenly split between dividends and performance fee payments.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Berlin; Editing by Ben Klayman)

By Joshua Franklin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP -1.26% 33.57 Delayed Quote.6.25%
KKR & CO. L.P. -0.14% 21.43 Delayed Quote.4.27%
THE CARLYLE GROUP LP -0.88% 22.65 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
THOMSON REUTERS CORP -0.49% 50.31 End-of-day quote.-8.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Stephen Schwarzman
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/25 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Berkshire can handle $400 billion mega-catastrophe
02/27 RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast's $31 billion Sky bid crashes Murdoch and Disney show
02/23 WARREN BUFFETT : Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills
02/23 GEORGE SOROS : 50, says leading campaigner
02/26 MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
02/23 ROSS MCEWAN : RBS Chief Executive Ross McEwan's pay falls 6 percent to 3.5 million pounds
02/26 TIM COOK : Think Different, But Not Too Different

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Stephen Schwarzman Carlos Slim George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel David Thomson François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.