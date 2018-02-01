Log in
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Wynn Macau Ltd., Chairman & Chief Execu

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/01/2018 | 01:16am CET
Facebook's Profit Rises, but Users Spend Less Time on Network

Facebook's dominance in digital advertising powered another surge in quarterly profit, though it said users were starting to shave back their time on its platform as it tries to address critics claims that the social network has harmful effects. 

 
Microsoft Reports Gains in Cloud-Computing Business

Microsoft Corp. took a $13.8 billion charge related to the new U.S. tax law but reported significant growth in its cloud operations, the business fueling the company's resurgence. 

 
Qualcomm Expands Licensing Deal With Samsung

Qualcomm Inc. entered into an expanded deal with one of its biggest customers and beat revenue estimates in its latest quarter even as it swung to a deep loss. 

 
Boeing Boosts Capital Spending Plans in Wake of Tax Changes

Boeing boosted capital spending plans in the wake of U.S. tax reform, and will invest some of the windfall in productivity gains that are generating record profits and cash flow. 

 
AT&T Sees Big Benefit From Tax Law

AT&T Inc. booked a $20 billion gain from the federal tax overhaul and said it expects to keep an extra $3 billion in cash this year from the lower rate, a windfall the company plans to spend on enhancing its network. 

 
Food Distributors Accuse Tyson, Others of Manipulating Chicken Prices

The two largest food-distribution companies in the U.S. separately accused Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Sanderson Farms and other poultry suppliers of manipulating wholesale chicken prices. 

 
Mondelez Grows Sales Abroad But Decline Domestically

Mondelez International said Americans are spending more on snacks, but not enough to reverse the food company's declining sales in recent months. 

 
Pandora to Cut 5% of Workforce

Pandora Media Inc. will lay off 5% of its workforce as the Internet radio company tries to rein in costs while investing in advertising technology and efforts to woo back listeners. 

 
PayPal Profit Rises 59%

PayPal Holdings said that fourth-quarter profit rose 59% despite booking a big charge related to the U.S. tax overhaul. 

 
Allegations Against Steve Wynn Put Big Casino Project at Risk

Sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn are threatening to derail Wynn Resorts's lucrative casino project in Massachusetts as regulators revisit a contentious debate on the company's license to operate in the state.

Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
