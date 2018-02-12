Log in
Business Leaders
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is a Chairman at Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/12/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Nevada Regulator, Inundated With Reports About Steve Wynn, Starts Hotline for Tips

Nevada gambling regulators on Monday plan to introduce a new online system for the public to send in confidential complaints and tips after receiving a number of reports about Steve Wynn in the days after The Wall Street Journal published an article detailing sexual-misconduct allegations against the casino mogul. 

 
Icahn: Fujifilm Deal Will Be 'Death Knell' for Xerox

Carl Icahn wants to kill Xerox's deal to cede control to Fujifilm Holdings, opening up what could be a protracted fight over the future of an American icon. 

 
Deal Talks to Sell Weinstein Co. Collapse After New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit

The lawsuit, which accused the film company and its co-founders, Bob and Harvey Weinstein of longstanding sexual harassment and other civil-rights violations, introduced too much uncertainty for the deal to go ahead. 

 
Starboard Unveils List of Candidates for Newell Board

Starboard Value has revealed the 10 candidates it will nominate to Newell Brands's board as part of a proxy fight launched in response to the conglomerate's recent performance. 

 
Deutsche Bank to Pay $4.4 Million Over Traders Who Misled

Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay more than $4.4 million to settle regulatory claims that it failed to supervise traders who misled customers about the price of commercial mortgage bonds. 

 
General Dynamics Buying CSRA for $6.8 Billion

General Dynamics said it agreed to buy CSRA for $6.8 billion as part of the defense contractor's push into government IT services. 

 
Kraft Heinz Made Its Factories Really Efficient. Now It Has to Sell Bologna

3G Capital's formula of squeezing costs to improve profit margins is running up against consumers whose tastes have shifted away from processed foods. 

 
Comcast May Revive Pursuit of Fox

Comcast is considering reviving its pursuit of 21st Century Fox, after its bid for the company's entertainment assets was turned down despite being higher than that of eventual buyer Walt Disney. 

 
Barclays Hit by New Charge Over 2008 Fundraising

Barclays was charged for a second time by U.K. authorities over a criminal case relating to an emergency fundraising in 2008 from Middle Eastern investors. 

 
Oracle Leaps Into the Costly Cloud Arms Race

Oracle plans to quadruple the number of its giant data-center complexes over the next two years, a move that could boost capital spending.

Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
01:16a STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/12 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/08 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts board sued for failing to investigate chief executive
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
02/02 STEVE WYNN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
02/01 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/31 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/30 STEVE WYNN : Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims
01/28 STEVE WYNN : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
01/27 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/23 STEVE WYNN : Casino mogul Steve Wynn confident on Macau concession extension
2017 STEVE WYNN : Lawyer withdraws as attorney for Japanese mogul Okada in Wynn lawsuit
2016 STEVE WYNN : Wynn calls Macau's bluff with new $4 billion resort
2016 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts Touts Macau, Las Vegas Plans
2016 STEVE WYNN : Elaine Wynn sues for control of her Wynn Resorts stock
