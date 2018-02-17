News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Wall Street's Five CEOs Get Biggest Payday Since 2006

Wall Street CEOs are getting paid the big bucks again. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. said they gave their CEOs raises for 2017, meaning all five large U.S. banks with significant trading and investment-banking operations have done so.

Qualcomm Presses Broadcom After Meeting

Qualcomm said while it is open to further discussions with Broadcom it remains against the company's "best and final" takeover offer.

Steve Wynn Will Lose Hundreds of Millions in Severance Amid Sexual-Misconduct Claims

Billionaire casino executive Steve Wynn will lose out on collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in severance pay from the company he founded, Wynn Resorts Ltd., following his resignation as chairman and chief executive.

Big Food Faces Pressure as Consumers Seek Fresh Meals, Snacks

Food makers' earnings show they remain under pressure as consumers hunt for healthier meals and snacks.

Olympics Audience Shrinks, but NBC Touts Win

The verdict is in for the first week of the Winter Olympics: Viewership is down. That isn't stopping NBC from claiming gold.

Coca-Cola Betting Big on Smaller Packages

Coca-Cola Co. is betting that smaller packages that command higher prices will boost sales in the company's struggling soda business this year.

Pimco Posts Best Quarterly Profit Since Bill Gross Left

Pimco showed further signs of revival after the money manager reported its sixth straight quarter of inflows and best quarterly profit since it was rocked by the departure of co-founder Bill Gross in 2014.

Fiat Chrysler Expands Truck Recall to Fix Gearshift Glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 228,000 pickup trucks to repair a gearbox defect that may allow vehicles to unintentionally shift out of "park" mode

Mattel Ditches High-Tech Barbies, Goes Back to Basics

Mattel Chief Executive Margo Georgiadis is shutting down products with extraneous technology from its Barbie lineup and elsewhere in the toy maker's portfolio.

Walmart Earnings: What to Watch

Walmart Inc. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter financial results before the market opens Tuesday. Here is what you need to know: