Business Leaders
Steve Wynn

Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is a Chairman at Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/17/2018 | 01:16am CET
Wall Street's Five CEOs Get Biggest Payday Since 2006

Wall Street CEOs are getting paid the big bucks again. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. said they gave their CEOs raises for 2017, meaning all five large U.S. banks with significant trading and investment-banking operations have done so. 

 
Qualcomm Presses Broadcom After Meeting

Qualcomm said while it is open to further discussions with Broadcom it remains against the company's "best and final" takeover offer. 

 
Steve Wynn Will Lose Hundreds of Millions in Severance Amid Sexual-Misconduct Claims

Billionaire casino executive Steve Wynn will lose out on collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in severance pay from the company he founded, Wynn Resorts Ltd., following his resignation as chairman and chief executive. 

 
Big Food Faces Pressure as Consumers Seek Fresh Meals, Snacks

Food makers' earnings show they remain under pressure as consumers hunt for healthier meals and snacks. 

 
Olympics Audience Shrinks, but NBC Touts Win

The verdict is in for the first week of the Winter Olympics: Viewership is down. That isn't stopping NBC from claiming gold. 

 
Coca-Cola Betting Big on Smaller Packages

Coca-Cola Co. is betting that smaller packages that command higher prices will boost sales in the company's struggling soda business this year. 

 
Pimco Posts Best Quarterly Profit Since Bill Gross Left

Pimco showed further signs of revival after the money manager reported its sixth straight quarter of inflows and best quarterly profit since it was rocked by the departure of co-founder Bill Gross in 2014. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Expands Truck Recall to Fix Gearshift Glitch

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling more than 228,000 pickup trucks to repair a gearbox defect that may allow vehicles to unintentionally shift out of "park" mode 

 
Mattel Ditches High-Tech Barbies, Goes Back to Basics

Mattel Chief Executive Margo Georgiadis is shutting down products with extraneous technology from its Barbie lineup and elsewhere in the toy maker's portfolio. 

 
Walmart Earnings: What to Watch

Walmart Inc. is scheduled to report fourth-quarter financial results before the market opens Tuesday. Here is what you need to know:

Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
01:16a STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/16 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay
02/13 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/12 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/08 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts board sued for failing to investigate chief executive
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
02/02 STEVE WYNN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
02/01 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/31 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/30 STEVE WYNN : Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims
01/28 STEVE WYNN : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
01/27 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/23 STEVE WYNN : Casino mogul Steve Wynn confident on Macau concession extension
2017 STEVE WYNN : Lawyer withdraws as attorney for Japanese mogul Okada in Wynn lawsuit
2016 STEVE WYNN : Wynn calls Macau's bluff with new $4 billion resort
Most Read News
 
02/16 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Valentine's Day surprise for investors
02/13 STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone appoints real estate boss Gray as Schwarzman's successor
02/15 PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
02/14 ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
02/12 JEAN-PIERRE CLAMADIEU : French government backs Solvay's Clamadieu as new Engie chairman
02/15 DAVID THOMSON : Thomson Reuters Chairman Criticized Its $17 Billion Deal with Blackstone
02/16 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares drop as French group's lack of guidance underwhelms

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Kasper Rorsted Eric Schmidt Carlos Slim George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel David Thomson François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
