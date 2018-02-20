Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is a Chairman at Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 01:16am CET
Noble Energy, Israel's Delek to Supply Gas to Egypt

Investors in Israel's natural-gas fields agreed Monday to supply an Egyptian company with gas valued at $15 billion, a deal that will build on growing ties between once-hostile neighbors. 

 
Facebook Battles New Criticism After Indictment Against Russians

Facebook is contending with a new wave of criticism prompted by the indictment detailing how Russia manipulated social-media platforms-and by a Facebook executive's attempts to address the issue. 

 
Reckitt Benckiser Posts 11% Profit Rise

Reckitt Benckiser said its pretax profit rose 11% in 2017 as revenue increased by more than a fifth. 

 
'Black Panther' Roars to Top of Box Office

With an estimated opening of $235 million in the U.S. and Canada, "Black Panther" was another blockbuster success for Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel Studios but also a breakthrough for movies with primarily black casts.. 

 
Novartis' 41-Year-Old CEO Steers Drug Maker Back to R&D

Vasant Narasimhan, the 41-year-old chief executive at Novartis AG, is vowing data science and digital technologies will revolutionize the company's drug-development pipeline. 

 
For Tech Giants, Halting Russian Meddling Won't Be Easy

The U.S. indictment handed up against three Russian companies and 13 individuals suggests it won't be easy to stop any aggressive influence campaign in the run-up to the midterm election in less than nine months. 

 
Private Trades in Spotify Shares to Play Role in Debut

Spotify AB is counting on its surging private-market value to bolster the music-streaming service's appeal to investors in an unorthodox public debut that could be the biggest since Snap Inc.'s $20 billion IPO last year. 

 
Steve Wynn Will Lose Hundreds of Millions in Severance Amid Sexual-Misconduct Claims

Billionaire casino executive Steve Wynn will lose out on collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in severance pay from the company he founded, Wynn Resorts Ltd., following his resignation as chairman and chief executive. 

 
Puerto Rico Utility to Reduce Energy Reserves Amid Cash Shortfall

Puerto Rico's power company will reduce its operating reserve to save money amid a cash shortfall, a move that could destabilize the U.S. territory's fragile electrical grid. 

 
In Cutting Time to Market, Toy Companies Try On Fast-Fashion's Approach

Toy companies are mimicking the moves of fast-fashion retailers as they scramble to produce toys and games tied to the swift rise and fall of trends driven by social media.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
01:16a STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/17 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/16 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay
02/13 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/12 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/08 STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts board sued for failing to investigate chief executive
02/07 STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
02/02 STEVE WYNN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
02/01 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/31 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/30 STEVE WYNN : Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims
01/28 STEVE WYNN : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
01/27 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
01/23 STEVE WYNN : Casino mogul Steve Wynn confident on Macau concession extension
2017 STEVE WYNN : Lawyer withdraws as attorney for Japanese mogul Okada in Wynn lawsuit
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/16 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Valentine's Day surprise for investors
02/13 STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone appoints real estate boss Gray as Schwarzman's successor
02/17 STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
02/15 PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
02/14 ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
02/16 ROMAN ABRAMOVICH : Co-owners of Russia's Nornickel back in fight for control
02/19 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Kasper Rorsted Eric Schmidt George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.