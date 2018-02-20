News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Noble Energy, Israel's Delek to Supply Gas to Egypt

Investors in Israel's natural-gas fields agreed Monday to supply an Egyptian company with gas valued at $15 billion, a deal that will build on growing ties between once-hostile neighbors.

Facebook Battles New Criticism After Indictment Against Russians

Facebook is contending with a new wave of criticism prompted by the indictment detailing how Russia manipulated social-media platforms-and by a Facebook executive's attempts to address the issue.

Reckitt Benckiser Posts 11% Profit Rise

Reckitt Benckiser said its pretax profit rose 11% in 2017 as revenue increased by more than a fifth.

'Black Panther' Roars to Top of Box Office

With an estimated opening of $235 million in the U.S. and Canada, "Black Panther" was another blockbuster success for Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel Studios but also a breakthrough for movies with primarily black casts..

Novartis' 41-Year-Old CEO Steers Drug Maker Back to R&D

Vasant Narasimhan, the 41-year-old chief executive at Novartis AG, is vowing data science and digital technologies will revolutionize the company's drug-development pipeline.

For Tech Giants, Halting Russian Meddling Won't Be Easy

The U.S. indictment handed up against three Russian companies and 13 individuals suggests it won't be easy to stop any aggressive influence campaign in the run-up to the midterm election in less than nine months.

Private Trades in Spotify Shares to Play Role in Debut

Spotify AB is counting on its surging private-market value to bolster the music-streaming service's appeal to investors in an unorthodox public debut that could be the biggest since Snap Inc.'s $20 billion IPO last year.

Steve Wynn Will Lose Hundreds of Millions in Severance Amid Sexual-Misconduct Claims

Billionaire casino executive Steve Wynn will lose out on collecting hundreds of millions of dollars in severance pay from the company he founded, Wynn Resorts Ltd., following his resignation as chairman and chief executive.

Puerto Rico Utility to Reduce Energy Reserves Amid Cash Shortfall

Puerto Rico's power company will reduce its operating reserve to save money amid a cash shortfall, a move that could destabilize the U.S. territory's fragile electrical grid.

In Cutting Time to Market, Toy Companies Try On Fast-Fashion's Approach

Toy companies are mimicking the moves of fast-fashion retailers as they scramble to produce toys and games tied to the swift rise and fall of trends driven by social media.