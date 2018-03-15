News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Steve Wynn May Seek to Sell His 12% Stake in Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn may seek to sell all or part of his 12% stake in Wynn Resorts following the invalidation of a stockholder agreement that had prevented him from disposing of the stake.

With Death of Toys 'R' Us, Toy Makers Brace for Major Hit

The liquidation of Toys "R" Us has sent the toy industry reeling, leaving Mattel, Hasbro and other manufacturers without a large chain devoted to selling games and dolls and forcing them to find other outlets to carry their items.

China's HNA Makes Big Gain on Sale of Stake in Hilton Timeshare Unit

HNA Group's sale of its 25% stake in Hilton Grand Vacations sold at a price of $46.25 a share, raking in a big profit for the Chinese conglomerate as it continues to unload U.S. holdings.

The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs

In the spring of 2014, Las Vegas tycoon Sheldon Adelson floated an offer to David Solomon: come run his casino empire. Mr. Solomon, a senior Goldman Sachs executive, was 52 years old and seen as a long shot to become CEO of the bank. But Mr. Solomon turned down the job, and that patience paid off this week.

China's Alibaba Plans Stock-Market Homecoming

The e-commerce behemoth is working on a plan to list on an exchange in its home market more than three years after its record IPO in New York.

Brazil's Petrobras Posts Loss Following Settlement Charges

Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras said Thursday it posted a net loss in the fourth quarter and in 2017 as the state-controlled oil company continues to suffer from the side effects of a corruption scandal.

Tesla's Make-Or-Break Moment Is Fast Approaching

Tesla is entering one of the most critical phases in its history, as the auto maker must boost production of the Model 3 or possibly face severe financial consequences.

Going Dutch: Unilever Picks Rotterdam Over London for Headquarters

Unilever will consolidate its dual headquarters in Rotterdam instead of London, a politically charged decision that came despite last-minute lobbying from the British government.

Toys 'R' Us Files to Wind Down Its U.S. Business

Toys "R" Us filed a motion seeking bankruptcy court approval to start a wind-down of its domestic business and liquidation of inventory in all its 735 U.S. stores.

Blue Apron to Sell Meal Kits in Stores to Buttress Sagging Deliveries

Blue Apron Holdings will try to give its struggling business a boost by selling meal kits in stores, acknowledging that its subscription-only model isn't enough in the intensifying fight to fill people's dinner plates.