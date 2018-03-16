News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

Nike Inc. said that it had received complaints about workplace behavior and that its No. 2 executive has resigned, setting off a management shuffle at the sportswear giant.

Steve Wynn May Sell His Stake in Wynn Resorts, Potentially Setting Off Scramble

Steve Wynn may seek to sell his shares in Wynn Resorts after he and his former wife scrapped an agreement that had prevented them from selling their combined 21% stake, potentially setting off a scramble to control the $19 billion casino company.

Fiat Chrysler Loses Appeal of Fatal Jeep-Fire Case

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the results of a wrongful death trial that hit Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with nearly $40 million in legal damages on account of a Jeep fire that killed a 4-year-old boy.

The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs

In the spring of 2014, Las Vegas tycoon Sheldon Adelson floated an offer to David Solomon: come run his casino empire. Mr. Solomon, a senior Goldman Sachs executive, was 52 years old and seen as a long shot to become CEO of the bank. But Mr. Solomon turned down the job, and that patience paid off this week.

Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal

Broadcom, the Singapore-based company that spent much of the past four months attempting to acquire fellow chip maker Qualcomm, said quarterly profit surged as it booked a benefit of nearly $6 billion tied to the tax bill.

CME Eyes Expansion With Takeover Approach to NEX Group

London-listed NEX Group, which runs major electronic markets for bonds and foreign-exchange trading, says it has received a preliminary takeover approach by CME.

Startup Awarded $706 Million In Legal Tussle With Quicken Loans Affiliate

Amrock, a provider of title insurance and real-estate valuations that has the same owner as Quicken Loans, was told to pay $706 million to startup HouseCanary, which had accused it of misappropriating intellectual property.

To Lure Amazon, Cities Offer Perks but Unleash Unintended Demands

U.S. cities vying for Amazon's second headquarters risk facing an unexpected consequence to victory: Other companies will demand the same hefty tax breaks conferred on the online retail giant.

Spotify Sets April 3 as First Trading Day

Spotify Technology executives outlined their vision for the music-streaming company and dug into its financials, opening to the public a presentation that typically remains behind closed doors, as the company hurtles toward an April initial public offering.

What Price Is Right for Spotify?

There is a wide range of potential values for the music-streaming giant ahead of its nontraditional IPO.