Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is a Chairman at Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/16/2018 | 12:16am CET
Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns

Nike Inc. said that it had received complaints about workplace behavior and that its No. 2 executive has resigned, setting off a management shuffle at the sportswear giant. 

 
Steve Wynn May Sell His Stake in Wynn Resorts, Potentially Setting Off Scramble

Steve Wynn may seek to sell his shares in Wynn Resorts after he and his former wife scrapped an agreement that had prevented them from selling their combined 21% stake, potentially setting off a scramble to control the $19 billion casino company. 

 
Fiat Chrysler Loses Appeal of Fatal Jeep-Fire Case

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld the results of a wrongful death trial that hit Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with nearly $40 million in legal damages on account of a Jeep fire that killed a 4-year-old boy. 

 
The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs

In the spring of 2014, Las Vegas tycoon Sheldon Adelson floated an offer to David Solomon: come run his casino empire. Mr. Solomon, a senior Goldman Sachs executive, was 52 years old and seen as a long shot to become CEO of the bank. But Mr. Solomon turned down the job, and that patience paid off this week. 

 
Broadcom Profit Surges in First Report After Qualcomm Deal Withdrawal

Broadcom, the Singapore-based company that spent much of the past four months attempting to acquire fellow chip maker Qualcomm, said quarterly profit surged as it booked a benefit of nearly $6 billion tied to the tax bill. 

 
CME Eyes Expansion With Takeover Approach to NEX Group

London-listed NEX Group, which runs major electronic markets for bonds and foreign-exchange trading, says it has received a preliminary takeover approach by CME. 

 
Startup Awarded $706 Million In Legal Tussle With Quicken Loans Affiliate

Amrock, a provider of title insurance and real-estate valuations that has the same owner as Quicken Loans, was told to pay $706 million to startup HouseCanary, which had accused it of misappropriating intellectual property. 

 
To Lure Amazon, Cities Offer Perks but Unleash Unintended Demands

U.S. cities vying for Amazon's second headquarters risk facing an unexpected consequence to victory: Other companies will demand the same hefty tax breaks conferred on the online retail giant. 

 
Spotify Sets April 3 as First Trading Day

Spotify Technology executives outlined their vision for the music-streaming company and dug into its financials, opening to the public a presentation that typically remains behind closed doors, as the company hurtles toward an April initial public offering. 

 
What Price Is Right for Spotify?

There is a wide range of potential values for the music-streaming giant ahead of its nontraditional IPO.

Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
12:16aSTEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/15STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/09STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6 billion to settle lawsuit with Japan's Universal
RE
02/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay
RE
02/13STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/08STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts board sued for failing to investigate chief executive
RE
02/07STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
RE
02/02STEVE WYNN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/01STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/31STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/30STEVE WYNN : Macau regulator says met with Wynn executives over sexual harassment claims
RE
01/28STEVE WYNN : Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations
RE
Most Read News
 
03/09WOLFGANG PORSCHE : Porsche hands the wheel to 4th generation members of family clan
RE
03/15GARY COHN : Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
03/09RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast and Murdoch's Fox in regulatory race for Sky approval
RE
03/09WARREN BUFFETT : Bill Set to Boost Warren Buffett's Mobile-Home Business
DJ
03/09STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6 billion to settle lawsuit with Japan's Universal
RE
03/13ELON MUSK : Shanghai government says Tesla talks on track despite Musk outburst
RE
03/09DARA KHOSROWSHAHI : Uber Retreats in Southeast Asia -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Axel Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
