News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Activist Investor Takes Major Stake in Barclays

Barclays is under additional pressure to boost investor returns after activist shareholder Sherborne Investors reported a 5.16% stake in the British lender.

Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists

Newell Brands agreed to nominate four independent board directors chosen by Carl Icahn and consider selling more of its businesses as part of a truce with the activist investor, the consumer-goods company said.

Hewlett-Packard Spin-Off Falters, As Shares Drop 55% in London

Micro Focus's $8.8 billion merger with Hewlett Packard's software business represented a rarity 18 months ago: a British tech company taking over a foreign one, rather than the other way around.

European Officials Pledge to Probe Facebook's Handling of User Data

EU officials will probe Facebook's handling of user data, after the company said it is investigating whether a firm linked to the Trump campaign improperly kept personal data for years.

Steve Wynn's Attorney Reported Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim to FBI

A lawyer for Steve Wynn said he recently reported a woman to the FBI after she threatened to go public about the casino mogul's alleged sexual misconduct against her, which had prompted a 2006 settlement, court records indicate.

U.K. Mall Operator Rejects $6.8 Billion Bid From French Rival

France's Klépierre, a holding of U.S. mall king David Simon, has made an unsolicited $6.8 billion bid for U.K. property firm Hammerson, the latest sign of consolidation in a sector under threat from Amazon.com.

Tronc's Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale

Chicago entrepreneur Michael Ferro is retiring as Tronc's chairman after orchestrating the sale of one of its flagship papers last month.

Rivals Chip Away at Google's and Facebook's Digital Ad Dominance

Google and Facebook have dominated the U.S. digital advertising market for years, but new data show signs that platforms like Amazon and Snapchat are chipping away at the digital duopoly's market share.

Qualcomm Evaded Broadcom's Bid; Now, CEO Has a Lot to Prove

For Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf, having fended off an unwanted takeover from Broadcom just leaves more headaches, from customer disputes to unhappy shareholders to a long-shot takeover bid from his former boss.

Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia

Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma is doubling down on Southeast Asia, investing another $2 billion in e-commerce subsidiary Lazada Group and naming trusted confidante Lucy Peng as its chief executive.