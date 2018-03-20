News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Uber Suspends Driverless-Car Program After Pedestrian Death

A self-driving car from Uber Technologies struck a woman who died in Tempe, Ariz., in what is believed to be the first known fatality of a pedestrian from a driverless vehicle.

Aramco Scales Back IPO Plan, Eyes Saudi-Only Listing

Saudi Arabia is scaling back its ambitions for a public offering for oil giant Aramco, moving ahead with a listing next year solely on the Saudi stock exchange while taking more time to decide if an international venue is worth it, government officials and others close to the process say.

Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies-Rockwell Merger

Boeing dropped its opposition to plans for its largest suppliers to merge, reflecting pressure on the aerospace industry to deliver its record backlog of jetliners.

Facebook, Other Tech Firms Scrutinized Over User Data

U.S. lawmakers are pushing for an aggressive inquiry into allegations that a firm tied to President Trump's presidential campaign gathered data from millions of Facebook profiles without authorization.

Oracle's Cloud Sales Climb, but Forecast Disappoints

Oracle Corp.'s shares sank 6.5% in late trading Monday after the company disappointed Wall Street with its guidance for cloud-computing revenue in the current quarter-the third-consecutive period it has done so.

Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot's Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million

Privately held energy company Venado Oil & Gas LLC and investment firm KKR & Co. have acquired Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.'s Eagle Ford assets for $765 million.

Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists

Newell Brands agreed to nominate four independent board directors chosen by Carl Icahn and consider selling more of its businesses as part of a truce with the activist investor, the consumer-goods company said.

Activist Investor Takes Major Stake in Barclays

Barclays came under further pressure to step up its turnaround plans after activist investor Sherborne Investors said it has taken a 5.2% stake in the bank.

VW Plans $340 Million Expansion at Tennessee Plant

Volkswagen will spend $340 million to manufacture a new sport-utility vehicle at a Tennessee assembly plant, according to a person familiar with the plan.

Steve Wynn's Attorney Reported Alleged Sexual Misconduct Victim to FBI

A lawyer for Steve Wynn said he recently reported a woman to the FBI after she threatened to go public about the casino mogul's alleged sexual misconduct against her, which had prompted a 2006 settlement, court records indicate.