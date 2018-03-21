News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Steve Wynn Intends to Sell Some or All Shares in Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn "intends to sell" some or all of his Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares, according to a securities filing Wednesday, capping a series of moves to allow the casino empire's embattled founder to reduce his 12% stake, currently the largest of any shareholder.

About 9% of Spotify Shares Won't Be Able to Trade on First Day

When Spotify's shares begin trading April 3, about 9% of the company will be unavailable to trade because of restrictions such as employee vesting schedules and an agreement with shareholders including Tencent Holdings.

Tesla Shareholders Approve Elon Musk's New Pay Package

Tesla's shareholders approved a hefty pay package for Chief Executive Elon Musk that seeks to keep the billionaire in the driver's seat while tying his pay to ambitious goals for the company's growth.

MGM CEO Was Fired After Disagreement With Board

The board MGM Holdings abruptly fired Chief Executive Gary Barber amid disagreement over whether the Hollywood studio was well-positioned for growth, according to people close to the company.

Facebook's Lax Data Policies Led to Cambridge Analytica Crisis

Facebook's loose approach to policing how app creators and others deployed its user data persisted for years, including after a 2015 effort by the social network to restrict access, according to court records and people familiar with the social-media giant.

Cheerios Could Get Pricier as General Mills Faces Rising Costs

General Mills will raise prices on some of its packaged foods as higher ingredient and shipping costs cut into profitability.

FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays

Some retailers gambled on slower shipping options during the holidays, depriving FedEx of higher-priced express shipments until the crunchtime before Christmas.

Dropbox Raises Expected Valuation Range Ahead of IPO

Dropbox Inc. has raised its valuation and share-price target on the heels of strong demand from potential investors ahead of its initial public offering.

Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was 'Completely Appropriate'

Citigroup said in a letter sent to lawmakers that a loan made to Kushner Cos. shortly after the bank's chief executive met with Jared Kushner last year was "completely appropriate."

Norwegian Air: Easy Times, Desperate Measures

The long-haul airline disruptor has raised capital, but still looks financially precarious.