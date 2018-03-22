News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged a far-reaching investigation into outsiders' handling of the company's user data, in his first public comments on a controversy that has shaken the social-media company.

Meredith Plans to Lay Off 1,000 People at Time Inc.

Meredith said it intends to lay off 1,000 staffers at Time Inc. over the next 10 months in addition to 200 positions it cut this week, part of a push to reduce expenses following its acquisition of the storied magazine publisher in January.

Two Ford Executives, Hired From Silicon Valley, to Exit

Ford Motor is losing two executives it recently recruited from Silicon Valley, the latest in a series of prominent executives to leave the car maker.

JPM CEO Dimon Pay Ratio Among The Highest of Big U.S. Banks

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in 2017 Chief James Dimon earned 364 times as much as the median bank employee, according to the largest U.S. bank by asset's annual proxy filing

MGM CEO Was Fired After Disagreement With Board

The board of MGM Holdings abruptly fired Chief Executive Gary Barber amid disagreement over whether the Hollywood studio was well-positioned for growth.

Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders

With U.S. sales slowing, Starbucks wants to spread its mobile-ordering app beyond loyal customers.

Steve Wynn Intends to Sell Some or All Shares in Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn "intends to sell" some or all of his Wynn Resorts shares, according to a securities filing, capping a series of moves to allow the casino empire's embattled founder to reduce his 12% stake.

Tesla Investors OK Plan That Could Pay Musk Billions

Tesla's shareholders approved a hefty pay package for Chief Executive Elon Musk that seeks to keep the billionaire in the driver's seat while tying his pay to ambitious goals for the company's growth.

Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks

Citigroup Inc. has hired a veteran banker of HSBC Holdings PLC and Deutsche Bank to co-head its coverage of private equity, sovereign-wealth funds, pension funds and family office clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Cheerios Could Get Pricier as General Mills Faces Rising Costs

General Mills will raise prices on some of its packaged foods-despite intensifying grocery-store competition-as higher ingredient and shipping costs cut into profitability. The company's shares fell 9% after its earnings report.