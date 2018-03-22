Log in
Business Leaders
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is a Chairman at Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/22/2018 | 12:16am CET
After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged a far-reaching investigation into outsiders' handling of the company's user data, in his first public comments on a controversy that has shaken the social-media company. 

 
Meredith Plans to Lay Off 1,000 People at Time Inc.

Meredith said it intends to lay off 1,000 staffers at Time Inc. over the next 10 months in addition to 200 positions it cut this week, part of a push to reduce expenses following its acquisition of the storied magazine publisher in January. 

 
Two Ford Executives, Hired From Silicon Valley, to Exit

Ford Motor is losing two executives it recently recruited from Silicon Valley, the latest in a series of prominent executives to leave the car maker. 

 
JPM CEO Dimon Pay Ratio Among The Highest of Big U.S. Banks

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in 2017 Chief James Dimon earned 364 times as much as the median bank employee, according to the largest U.S. bank by asset's annual proxy filing 

 
MGM CEO Was Fired After Disagreement With Board

The board of MGM Holdings abruptly fired Chief Executive Gary Barber amid disagreement over whether the Hollywood studio was well-positioned for growth. 

 
Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders

With U.S. sales slowing, Starbucks wants to spread its mobile-ordering app beyond loyal customers. 

 
Steve Wynn Intends to Sell Some or All Shares in Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn "intends to sell" some or all of his Wynn Resorts shares, according to a securities filing, capping a series of moves to allow the casino empire's embattled founder to reduce his 12% stake. 

 
Tesla Investors OK Plan That Could Pay Musk Billions

Tesla's shareholders approved a hefty pay package for Chief Executive Elon Musk that seeks to keep the billionaire in the driver's seat while tying his pay to ambitious goals for the company's growth. 

 
Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks

Citigroup Inc. has hired a veteran banker of HSBC Holdings PLC and Deutsche Bank to co-head its coverage of private equity, sovereign-wealth funds, pension funds and family office clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 

 
Cheerios Could Get Pricier as General Mills Faces Rising Costs

General Mills will raise prices on some of its packaged foods-despite intensifying grocery-store competition-as higher ingredient and shipping costs cut into profitability. The company's shares fell 9% after its earnings report.

Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
12:16aSTEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/21STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/16STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/15STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/09STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6 billion to settle lawsuit with Japan's Universal
RE
02/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay
RE
02/13STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/08STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts board sued for failing to investigate chief executive
RE
02/07STEVE WYNN : Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted
RE
02/02STEVE WYNN : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Most Read News
 
03/15LLOYD BLANKFEIN : The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs
DJ
03/16WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire says median employee makes over half Buffett's pay
RE
03/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/16HOCK TAN : Deal Maker Without a Deal -- WSJ
DJ
12:41aMARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistakes on user data, vows curbs
RE
03/15WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Dairy Queen sues W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard'
RE
03/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
