Business Leaders
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is a Chairman at Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

04/17/2018 | 03:16am CEST
At Facebook, Median Pay Tops $240,000

Facebook employees earned a median pay package of more than $240,000 last year while Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's total compensation was more than $8.8 million, according to the social-media company's 2017 proxy. 

 
TaskRabbit Discloses Cybersecurity Incident

TaskRabbit, an online marketplace for freelance labor that is part of Swedish furniture chain IKEA, on Monday took down its website and app and urged customers to change their passwords. 

 
Steve Wynn and Ex-Wife Elaine Wynn Settle Long-Running Litigation

Embattled casino mogul Steve Wynn has settled all remaining claims in a long-running lawsuit centered around a since-dissolved shareholders' agreement with his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn. 

 
Netflix Continues Growing Subscribers

Netflix reported another quarter of blockbuster subscriber growth that exceeded its own forecast and expectations from Wall Street, illustrating the ongoing demand for a service that now reaches 125 million people globally. 

 
Microsoft Turns to Old Enemy Linux to Solve Vexing Tech Threat

To head off cyberattacks like the one in 2016 that took down Twitter and Netflix, Microsoft is deploying Linux with enhanced security features. 

 
New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage

The New York Times was awarded three Pulitzer Prizes, including the award for public-service journalism, while the Reuters news agency won two. 

 
U.S., Britain Issue Warnings Over Chinese Telecom Equipment Maker ZTE

U.S. and British officials both issued warnings over giant Chinese telecommunications-equipment ZTE, signaling sharply escalating Western scrutiny of the sector. 

 
ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services is calling for Equifax investors to vote against the re-election of five Equifax board members after a massive cybersecurity breach last year. 

 
Goldman Sachs Earnings: What to Watch

Goldman Sachs Inc. is expected to report its first-quarter results before the market opens on Tuesday. 

 
No Overwhelming Support for More Online Regulation, Poll Finds

Congress has held high-profile hearings on Facebook and is debating new regulation of social media companies, but a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds that Americans have only a limited appetite for new government oversight of social media companies.

Popular Business Leaders
 
