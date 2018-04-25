Log in
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is a Chairman at Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

04/25/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Shire Willing to Tell Shareholders to Accept Takeda's Latest Offer

Shire said it is willing to recommend that shareholders accept Takeda Pharmaceutical's last-ditch $64 billion takeover bid and extended the deadline for a possible deal. 

 
Supreme Court Weighs Price-Fixing Case Against Chinese Vitamin C Makers

The Trump administration and the Chinese government squared off Tuesday at the Supreme Court in a price-fixing case that raised questions about how U.S. judges should consider legal submissions by foreign governments. 

 
Wynn Resorts Swings to Loss

Wynn Resorts swung to a loss in its latest quarter after booking a one-time charge related to a legal settlement that paved the way for Steve Wynn to sell his stake in the company he co-founded. 

 
Why Wynn Remains a Risky Bet

Steve Wynn has left the firm he founded, but the risks from his legacy remain and new management aren't saying and doing the right things to reduce them. 

 
What About Bob? Behind the Leadership Drama Holding Up a Viacom-CBS Deal

The fate of a Viacom-CBS merger is turning on one key question: What about Bob? That is, will CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves accept Viacom CEO Bob Bakish as his No. 2 and likely successor in a combined company? 

 
Sinclair to Sell TV Stations in Bid to Secure Tribune Deal Approval

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has reached deals to sell 23 television stations in 18 markets as it works to get regulators to sign off on its purchase of Tribune Media Co. 

 
Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland

Apple Inc. completed an agreement with Ireland that will allow it to transfer roughly about EUR13 billion into a Dublin escrow account, in a step toward complying with a European Commission order to pay back taxes. 

 
Harvested Facebook Data Didn't Prove Useful, App Developer Says

Aleksandr Kogan, developer of the app that harvested data on millions of Facebook users and was shared with Cambridge Analytica, told U.K. lawmakers that the data wasn't useful for microtargeting ads. 

 
Pebblebrook Boosts Its Bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties

Lodging REIT Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has revised its bid for LaSalle Hotel Properties, boosting the price and the potential cash payout percentage amid talk of competition from other potential bidders. 

 
Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms

Wells Fargo re-elected all of its directors at its annual meeting, but shareholders still complained about CEO Timothy Sloan and executive pay.

