Business Leaders
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Wynn Macau Ltd., Chairman & Chief Execu

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/02/2018 | 01:16am CET
Fed Plans Tougher Big-Bank Stress Tests This Year

The Federal Reserve said its stress tests for big banks will imagine a more severe economic downturn in 2018 than in last year's version, as it announced the details of the hypothetical scenario banks must survive to pass the exams. 

 
U.S. Stocks Waver

U.S. stocks swung between gains and losses, sending the S&P 500 lower for the day, as investors parsed a flurry of earnings reports. 

 
Trump Administration Shuffles CFPB's Lending-Discrimination Operations

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's lending-discrimination office, which handled some of the agency's highest-profile cases, has been placed under the direct control of acting director Mick Mulvaney. 

 
How Does the Boss's Pay Compare to the Rank and File?

America's biggest companies are about to tell the world for the first time how compensation for their chief executives compares with what they pay their rank-and-file workers. A survey offers an early look at different industries. 

 
Health Effort by Amazon, Others Aims to Succeed Where Others Have Failed

The planned venture from Amazon.com, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase to overhaul worker health care follows years of similar efforts to change an entrenched industry, with mixed success. 

 
Mnuchin Met With Many CEOs While Developing Tax Plan

Steven Mnuchin spent the first months of his tenure as Treasury secretary meeting with a wide array of business executives as he began pushing the Trump administration's plans to overhaul the tax code. 

 
Oil Climbs on U.S. Gasoline Demand

Oil prices rose as investors focused on signs of strong fuel demand and tighter supplies in a key U.S. storage hub, even as the country's growing crude output loomed. 

 
Freight Costs Are Rising and That Is Weighing on Companies' Profits

From candy seller Hershey Co. to farm-product retailer Tractor Supply Co., a number of U.S. companies told investors that rising shipping costs in recent months have cut into earnings. 

 
U.S. Construction Spending Rose in December

Total U.S. construction spending increased 0.7% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.253 trillion in December, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected a 0.3% gain in December. 

 
Steve Wynn Fallout Could Rattle Upstart Stock Exchange's Plans

The sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn could impact a company that has little to do with casinos: IEX Group, a startup stock exchange that is looking to shake up the business of U.S. corporate listings.

