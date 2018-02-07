Log in
Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - USA
Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Wynn Macau Ltd., Chairman & Chief Execu

Trading in Wynn Macau shares halted

02/07/2018 | 02:31am CET
FILE PHOTO: A general view of Wynn Macau resort in Macau

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Trade in shares of Wynn Macau Ltd (>> Wynn Macau Ltd) were suspended on Wednesday, the Hong Kong stock exchange said without providing further details.

Last week, Macau's gaming regulator met with representatives of U.S. mogul Steve Wynn in the Chinese controlled territory over claims in a newspaper report that he routinely subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.

Wynn has denied the accusations published by the Wall Street Journal as "preposterous" and said they were instigated by his ex-wife to seek advantage in their divorce lawsuit.

The boards of Wynn Resorts (>> Wynn Resorts) and Wynn Macau have said they have formed a special committee to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Stocks treated in this article : Wynn Resorts, Wynn Macau Ltd
