Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Steve Wynn

Birthday : 01/27/1942
Place of birth : New Haven (Connecticut) - United States
Biography : Mr. Stephen A. Wynn is a Chairman at Wynn Las Vegas LLC.

Wynn Resorts in Massachusetts allowed to drop Wynn from license

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/07/2018 | 09:53pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - Steve Wynn, Chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills

BOSTON (Reuters) - Massachusetts' gambling regulator on Monday said it will allow Wynn Resorts Ltd to remove founder Steve Wynn's name from its license for a planned $2.5 billion casino following allegations that Wynn subjected women who worked for him to unwanted sexual advances.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission's decision came as state regulators investigate the allegations as part of a process that could affect whether Wynn Resorts continues to be deemed suitable to retain its 2014 casino license.

The five-member commission ruled that Wynn no longer be considered a "qualifier" for the purposes of its license upon confirmation that he did not exercise voting rights at the company's upcoming May 16 shareholders' meeting.

Qualifiers generally include top executives but can include people with close business associations with a licensee and must pass a background check.

"We are pleased with the Gaming Commission’s decision and look forward to having nothing further to do with this matter," Brian Kelley, a lawyer for Wynn at the law firm Nixon Peabody, said in a statement.

Wynn Resorts did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Steve Wynn
 
09:53pSTEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts in Massachusetts allowed to drop Wynn from license
RE
04/29STEVE WYNN : Ex-Wynn Resorts CEO files defamation lawsuit against former employee - WSJ
RE
04/25STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/17STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/23STEVE WYNN : Steve Wynn sells stake in company he founded, Macau casino Galaxy buys in
RE
03/22STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/21STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/19STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/16STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/15STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/09STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6 billion to settle lawsuit with Japan's Universal
RE
02/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/17STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/16STEVE WYNN : Wynn Resorts says ex-CEO Steve Wynn not entitled to severance pay
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett on Precision Castparts -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting
DJ
05/04ELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
03:16aWARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:34pHUGH GRANT : Monsanto CEO Grant to make way for Bayer's Condon post-takeover
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.