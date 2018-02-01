Log in
Steven Kandarian
Steven Kandarian

Age : 65
Public asset : 20,800,890 USD
Linked companies : Metlife Inc
Biography : Mr. Steven A. Kandarian is Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer at MetLife, Inc., at Metrop

Exxon Mobil names MetLife CEO Kandarian to its board

02/01/2018 | 09:36pm CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

Exxon Mobil Corp (>> Exxon Mobil Corporation), the world's largest publicly-traded oil producer, named MetLife Inc (>> MetLife) Chief Executive Steven Kandarian to its board of directors on Thursday.

Exxon cited Kandarian's financial and risk management experience as a reason for adding him to the board, which will now have 11 members.

Exxon does not hedge is oil production but does have insurance and other financial protections for part of its operations.

Shares of Exxon rose 1.9 percent to $88.95 in afternoon trading.

Exxon's move came the same day rival Chevron Corp (>> Chevron Corporation) named Caterpillar Inc (>> Caterpillar) CEO Jim Umpleby to its own board. [nL2N1PR0WI]

Both Exxon and Chevron are slated to report quarterly results on Friday morning.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

