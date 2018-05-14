CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones, Suing Controlling Shareholder for Breaching Fiduciary Duty

By Joe Flint and Keach Hagey

CBS Corporation has declared war on its controlling shareholder, suing Shari Redstone and her family's National Amusements Inc. holding company for trying to force CBS to merge with Viacom Inc.

The suit, filed Monday in the Chancery Court in Delaware, is an effort to block National Amusements and its president, Ms. Redstone, from being able to force a recombination of CBS and Viacom, which are both controlled by the Redstones. Ms. Redstone has been advocating a such a combination over the past two years.

The company says it filed the suit to prevent National Amusements, media mogul Sumner Redstone and his daughter Shari "from breaching their fiduciary duties and harming the Company and its public stockholders."

The special committee, which was formed to evaluate a potential merger, said it has decided that the proposed Viacom deal isn't in the best interesting of CBS shareholders and says Ms. Redstone poses "a serious threat of imminent, irreparable harm" to public stockholders.

National Amusements controls CBS through a dual-class stock structure that gives National Amusements 80% voting power despite having a much smaller economic stake. CBS said it has scheduled a board meeting for this Thursday to consider issuing a dividend of voting Class A shares to all stockholders that would reduce National Amusements' voting power to only 17% from its current 80%.

"The contemplated dividend would dilute NAI's voting control so that Ms. Redstone is no longer able to block the CBS Board from considering appropriate corporate strategies in the best interest of all stockholders," the suit said. Reducing the voting power would also prevent Ms. Redstone from replacing CBS's independent board members.

CBS is seeking a temporary restraining order to block Ms. Redstone of making any changes to the board before Thursday's meeting.

Representatives for National Amusements and Viacom didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Joe Flint at [email protected] and Keach Hagey at [email protected]