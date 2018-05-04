Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sumner Redstone

Birthday : 05/27/1923
Place of birth : Boston (Massachusetts) - United States
Linked companies : CBS Corporation - Viacom, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Sumner M. Redstone is Chairman-Emeritus at Viacom, Inc., Chairman-Emeritus at CBS Corp., Chairma

Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/04/2018 | 10:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO - Shari Redstone arrives for Variety's Power of Women luncheon in New York

(Reuters) - Shari Redstone, the media heiress whose family controls CBS Corp and Viacom Inc, has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger, as long as Bakish sits on the combined company's board, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The offer is an attempt by Redstone to resolve an impasse in the deal negotiations. Redstone has been trying to put together a deal that will keep Moonves, a 68-year-old media industry veteran credited with turning CBS around, at the helm, while positioning up-and-coming Bakish, 54, as Moonves' successor.

CBS shares rose 8 percent after Reuters first reported Redstone's offer, giving the company a market value of $20 billion. Viacom shares were up 5 percent, giving it a value of $12.6 billion.

Moonves has agreed to run the combined company for at least two years, as long as CBS Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello will be president and chief operating officer of the combined company, so he can succeed him, sources have previously said.

Redstone, daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone, has offered not to give Bakish any executive role in the combined company, but still wants him to sit on the board of directors and eventually succeed Moonves, the sources said on Friday.

Moonves does not want Bakish to be part of the combined company at all - either as an executive or board member - because he is seeking as much autonomy as possible in running the combined company, said one of the sources.

    As a result of the impasse over Bakish's role, CBS executives have serious doubts that a deal will happen, the source said. CBS and Viacom have also disagreed about the stock exchange ratio that should be used in a merger, although the two sides are making progress on that front, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. CBS, Viacom, and National Amusements Inc, the company of Shari Redstone, declined to comment.

Redstone offered her concessions earlier this week in a meeting with Moonves that included Richard Parsons, who recently joined the CBS board and is acting as a conduit between the two sides, the sources said.

There has not been any agreement about the composition of a combined company's board, the sources said.

     Ten of the 14 director nominees for consideration at this year's CBS annual meeting are 70 or older. The average age is 72. The average for companies in the S&P 500 Index as a whole is 62. Two of Viacom's directors are 70 or older, according to the company's proxy statement.

REUNITING AFTER SPLIT?

CBS and Viacom set up special board committees to explore a merger in February, a move that would reunite the companies split by Sumner Redstone more than a decade ago. The merger would combine CBS's television network, local TV stations and Showtime cable network with Viacom’s cable networks, including MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, as well as its Paramount Pictures film studio.

CBS and Viacom also explored a merger in 2016, instigated again by the Redstone family, but those talks ended unsuccessfully, due to concerns by CBS about price and governance issues.

Since then, many of Viacom and CBS's competitors have combined, as scale becomes more important in the media business, with more customers cancelling pricey cable contracts and Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc spending billions of dollars on making shows and movies.

AT&T Inc is seeking to buy Time Warner Inc, pending a judge's ruling on a Department of Justice lawsuit to block the deal. Walt Disney Co announced in December it would buy the majority of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc assets. Discovery Communications recently acquired Scripps Networks Interactive Inc.

In their price negotiations, Viacom last month asked for 0.68 CBS shares for each Viacom class B share, the sources said at the time. CBS had offered 0.55 of its shares for each Viacom class B share, sources have said.

CBS reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that topped revenue and profit estimates. Last month, Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue.

"The strategy that we have laid out for you is clearly working and the good news is that there is much more to come," Moonves said on a call with analysts on Thursday.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel in New York; editing by Bill Rigby)

By Jessica Toonkel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 0.56% 1580.95 Delayed Quote.34.43%
AT&T 0.63% 32.14 Delayed Quote.-17.85%
CBS CORPORATION 9.09% 53.17 Delayed Quote.-17.39%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.39% 24262.51 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NASDAQ 100 1.89% 6769.116 Delayed Quote.3.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.71% 7209.6175 Delayed Quote.3.29%
NETFLIX 2.70% 320.09 Delayed Quote.62.37%
SCRIPPS NETWORKS 0.00%-End-of-day quote.5.46%
TIME WARNER 1.04% 93.14 Delayed Quote.0.78%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 2.12% 37.66 Delayed Quote.6.81%
VIACOM 3.13% 30.29 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 2.42% 101.15 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sumner Redstone
 
10:15pSUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal - sources
RE
04/12SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger with or without Moonves
RE
04/03SUMNER REDSTONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/18SUMNER REDSTONE : Wsj
RE
01/17SUMNER REDSTONE : Shari Redstone Wants New CBS Directors, Renews Push to Merge CBS and Viacom
DJ
01/13SUMNER REDSTONE : sources
RE
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Emails Illustrate Redstone Feuding -- WSJ
DJ
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Emails Illuminate Redstones' Family Tensions and War for Viacom
DJ
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Redstone's Ex-Companion Sues His Daughter, Grandson
DJ
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Viacom, CBS owner Shari Redstone says media companies need scale
RE
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : CBS Adds Redstone's Lawyer to Board of Directors--Update
DJ
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017SUMNER REDSTONE : Sumner Redstone's Ex-Girlfriend Asks Court to Assess His Health
DJ
2016SUMNER REDSTONE : 10 Media and Advertising Predictions That Didn't Come True in 2016
DJ
2016SUMNER REDSTONE : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
10:45pWARREN BUFFETT : Apple hits record high after Buffett's Berkshire increases stake
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
DJ
05/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed USG to open sale talks with Germany's Knauf
RE
04/30MARTIN SORRELL : WPP's first results after Sorrell boost sentiment and shares
RE
12:36aELON MUSK : Investor who mesmerized Musk on conference call opened 'Pandora's box'
RE
05/03MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son 'not involved' in Sprint, T-Mobile merger approvals
RE
05/01GARY HEMINGER : Marathon to become top U.S. refiner with $23 billion Andeavor buy
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Oleg Deripaska Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn Mario Greco David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa James Packer Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.