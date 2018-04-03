News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Sumner Redstone Wouldn't Have Last Word on a CBS-Viacom Merger

Sumner Redstone has overwhelming voting control of CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc. And yet, he won't have the final say over whether the companies merge.

Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.'s Sky News

Fox said Disney was prepared to buy Sky's news channel, a move that could help Fox consolidate its ownership of the European pay-TV operator.

New Toshiba CEO Says He Is Committed to Pushing Through Chip-Unit Sale

Toshiba's new chief executive said the company remains committed to push through its $20 billion chip-unit sale and he will focus on service-based businesses for growth.

Zuckerberg Fires Back at Cook's Critique

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg shot back at Apple CEO Tim Cook's critiques of his company, writing them off as "not aligned with the truth."

Tesla Shares Sink as Musk Jokes About Bankruptcy

The electric-vehicle maker's shares slid, suggesting investors were in no laughing mood over CEO Elon Musk's bankruptcy tweets.

GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion

General Electric Co. has reached a deal to sell part of its health-care information-technology business to private-equity firm Veritas Capital for $1.05 billion in cash, the latest move from the conglomerate to streamline its operations.

Car Makers Get Their Wish on Fuel Standards

The Trump administration's move to ease fuel-efficiency standards is a boon to car executives who for years have said they couldn't justify making smaller, less-profitable vehicles in an era of cheap gas.

Australia's Santos Gets Takeover Bid Worth Nearly $10.4 Billion

A group led by oil-industry veterans edged closer to sealing one of the largest energy deals backed by private equity in history after bidding more than $10 billion for Santos.

Uber-Killer Grab, Go-Jek Aren't Just Tech Firms, Indonesia Says

The Indonesian government said Monday that ride-hailing firms Grab and Go-Jek Indonesia must be registered as transportation companies to ensure safety and provide job protections for their drivers.

GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting

The automaker is abandoning its decades-old practice of reporting monthly sales, saying a 30-day period doesn't provide an adequate snapshot of the company's complex business or the broader industry.