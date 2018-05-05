Log in
Sumner Redstone

Birthday : 05/27/1923
Place of birth : Boston (Massachusetts) - United States
Linked companies : CBS Corporation - Viacom, Inc.
Mr. Sumner M. Redstone is Chairman-Emeritus at Viacom, Inc., Chairman-Emeritus at CBS Corp.

Redstone Drops Demand for CEO -- WSJ

05/05/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Keach Hagey and Joe Flint

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (May 5, 2018).

Shari Redstone is offering a concession to break a logjam in the merger negotiations of CBS Corp. and Viacom Inc., the media companies her family controls, but initial indications are that it won't be enough to get the deal across the finish line.

Ms. Redstone has dropped her demands that Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish have a top management role at the combined company and be considered the successor to CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves, according to people familiar with the matter.

She would now accept having Mr. Bakish serve on the board of the combined company, and is willing to delay selecting a successor to the 68-year-old Mr. Moonves for now, the people said.

CBS, which forcefully rejected the idea of putting Mr. Bakish in management, also is sour on the latest offer. A person familiar with CBS's thinking said a board seat for Mr. Bakish is a nonstarter and that the two companies remain far apart on a deal.

For weeks, Ms. Redstone and Mr. Moonves have been at an impasse over the leadership issue. CBS has put forward a proposal that would set up Mr. Moonves's longtime right-hand man, CBS Chief Operating Officer Joe Ianniello, as his successor.

Ms. Redstone made the latest offer to Mr. Moonves at meeting earlier this week that was attended by veteran media executive Dick Parsons, who was recently tapped for the CBS board, the people said.

Reuters was the first to report the meeting. CBS shares, which were up following an earnings report Thursday, rose further and closed up 9%. Viacom shares were up 3%, with most of the move before the news.

Ms. Redstone is president of National Amusements, Inc., which overwhelmingly controls CBS and Viacom. She is the daughter of media mogul Sumner Redstone .

One person familiar with the meeting said Ms. Redstone's overall position has remained consistent. "The NAI position was that Bob had to have a meaningful position at the company," the person said.

Ms. Redstone has agreed to table the decision about who will succeed Mr. Moonves for now, leaving that decision up to the board of the combined company, the people familiar with the matter said.

ChangeLast1st jan.
VIACOM 3.13% 30.29 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
