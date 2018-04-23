Shire plc Shire Plc : Holding(s) In Company

TIDMSHP
Holding(s) in Company
April 23, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii) Shire plc
: (LEI: 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59)
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate
box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)(iii) :
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv)
Name Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Shire plc and proxy holder)
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from
3.)(v)
Third parties holding ADRs on behalf of the person
identified in box 3 and shareholders appointing (i)
the Chairman of Shire plc as proxy and (ii) a designate
Name of Shire plc as proxy.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi)
: April 22, 2018
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): April 23, 2018
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in Total number of voting
A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) % (8.A + 8.B) rights of issuer(vii)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold
was crossed or reached 6.41% 6.41% 912,293,361
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on
the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii)
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00B2QKY057
(Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each) 58,466,123 6.41%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 58,466,123 6.41%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a)
of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting rights
date(x) Conversion Period(xi) instrument is
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect
according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
(DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Conversion Physical or cash Number of voting rights % of voting rights
date(x) Period (xi) settlement(xii)
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to
the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not
controlled by any natural person or legal entity and
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding
directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuer(xiii) X
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which
the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting
with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary)
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than % of voting rights through financial instruments if Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable
Name(xv) the notifiable threshold it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Shire plc)
The number and % of voting rights held 58,440,653 / 6.41%
The date until which the voting rights will be held The conclusion of Shire plc's Annual General Meeting
to be held on April 24, 2018, or any adjournment thereof.
11. Additional information(xvi)
The number of indirect voting rights includes 58,440,653
voting rights, being the maximum number of discretionary
proxy votes held by the Chairman of Shire plc pursuant
to proxies received in respect of the resolutions
to be considered by shareholders at the Shire plc
Annual General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2018.
These voting rights will expire immediately upon the
conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, or any adjournment
thereof. The appointment of a proxy shall not preclude
a shareholder of Shire plc from attending and voting
in person at the Annual General Meeting.
Place of completion Dublin, Ireland
Date of completion April 23, 2018
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Christoph Brackmann [email protected] +41 795 432 359
Sun Kim [email protected] +1 617 588 8175
Robert Coates [email protected] +44 203 549 0874
Media
Katie Joyce [email protected] +1 781 482 2779
