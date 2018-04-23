Susan Kilsby Age : 59 Public asset : 1,598,925 USD Linked companies : Shire PLC - Diageo plc - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc - BBA Aviation plc Biography : Ms. Susan S. Kilsby is an Independent Director at Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a Senior Ind » Read more Shire plc Shire Plc : Holding(s) In Company 0 04/23/2018 | 06:01pm CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TIDMSHP Holding(s) in Company April 23, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii) Shire plc : (LEI: 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59) 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)(iii) : 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) Name Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Shire plc and proxy holder) City and country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)(v) Third parties holding ADRs on behalf of the person identified in box 3 and shareholders appointing (i) the Chairman of Shire plc as proxy and (ii) a designate Name of Shire plc as proxy. City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi) : April 22, 2018 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): April 23, 2018 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. % of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in Total number of voting A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) % (8.A + 8.B) rights of issuer(vii) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.41% 6.41% 912,293,361 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights(ix) % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) JE00B2QKY057 (Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each) 58,466,123 6.41% SUBTOTAL 8. A 58,466,123 6.41% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting rights date(x) Conversion Period(xi) instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Conversion Physical or cash Number of voting rights % of voting rights date(x) Period (xi) settlement(xii) SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer(xiii) X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than % of voting rights through financial instruments if Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable Name(xv) the notifiable threshold it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Shire plc) The number and % of voting rights held 58,440,653 / 6.41% The date until which the voting rights will be held The conclusion of Shire plc's Annual General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2018, or any adjournment thereof. 11. Additional information(xvi) The number of indirect voting rights includes 58,440,653 voting rights, being the maximum number of discretionary proxy votes held by the Chairman of Shire plc pursuant to proxies received in respect of the resolutions to be considered by shareholders at the Shire plc Annual General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2018. These voting rights will expire immediately upon the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, or any adjournment thereof. The appointment of a proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of Shire plc from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting. Place of completion Dublin, Ireland Date of completion April 23, 2018 For further information please contact: Investor Relations Christoph Brackmann [email protected] +41 795 432 359 Sun Kim [email protected] +1 617 588 8175 Robert Coates [email protected] +44 203 549 0874 Media Katie Joyce [email protected] +1 781 482 2779 NOTES TO EDITORS About Shire Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the fullest. We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey. www.shire.com This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire 0 Latest news about Susan Kilsby 06:01p SUSAN KILSBY : Holding(s) In Company DJ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next

