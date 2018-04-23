Log in
Susan Kilsby

Age : 59
Public asset : 1,598,925 USD
Biography : Ms. Susan S. Kilsby is an Independent Director at Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a Senior Ind

Shire plc Shire Plc : Holding(s) In Company

04/23/2018 | 06:01pm CEST
TIDMSHP 
 
 
   Holding(s) in Company 
 
   April 23, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) 
 
 
 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer 
 of existing shares to which voting rights are attached(ii)                                                                                         Shire plc 
 :                                                                                                                                          (LEI: 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59) 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer 
 (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate 
 box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                                                                                               X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)(iii) : 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation(iv) 
Name                                                                                                     Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Shire plc and proxy holder) 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 
 3.)(v) 
                                                                                                         Third parties holding ADRs on behalf of the person 
                                                                                                          identified in box 3 and shareholders appointing (i) 
                                                                                                          the Chairman of Shire plc as proxy and (ii) a designate 
Name                                                                                                      of Shire plc as proxy. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(vi) 
 :                                                                                                       April 22, 2018 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                                                           April 23, 2018 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification 
 obligation 
                                                     % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.  % of voting rights through financial instruments  Total of both in  Total number of voting 
                                                                             A)                                      (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)               % (8.A + 8.B)    rights of issuer(vii) 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 
 was crossed or reached                                                                           6.41%                                                               6.41%                   912,293,361 
Position of previous notification (if 
 applicable) 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on 
 the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached(viii) 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of 
 shares 
 ISIN code (if possible)                        Number of voting rights(ix)                                                                % of voting rights 
                                                                  Direct                                      Indirect                                            Direct                                            Indirect 
                                                 (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)   (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)        (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)         (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) 
JE00B2QKY057 
 (Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each)                                                                                   58,466,123                                                                                                 6.41% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A                                                                          58,466,123                                                                                         6.41% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) 
 of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of financial instrument                    Expiration                                  Exercise/                                      Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting rights 
                                                 date(x)                                     Conversion Period(xi)                          instrument is 
                                                                                                                                            exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                                                                            SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect 
 according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC 
 (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) 
Type of financial instrument                   Expiration                                   Exercise/ Conversion                           Physical or cash    Number of voting rights            % of voting rights 
                                                date(x)                                     Period (xi)                                    settlement(xii) 
 
 
 
                                                                                                                                           SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to 
 the notification obligation (please mark the 
 applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not 
 controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
 does not control any other undertaking(s) holding 
 directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
 issuer(xiii)                                                                                                                                      X 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which 
 the voting rights and/or the 
 financial instruments are effectively held starting 
 with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
 entity(xiv) (please add additional rows as necessary) 
           % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than    % of voting rights through financial instruments if   Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable 
Name(xv)                the notifiable threshold                it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold                           threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder                                       Susan Kilsby (Chairman of Shire plc) 
The number and % of voting rights held                                                                                                                         58,440,653 / 6.41% 
The date until which the voting rights will be held            The conclusion of Shire plc's Annual General Meeting 
                                                                to be held on April 24, 2018, or any adjournment thereof. 
 
11. Additional information(xvi) 
The number of indirect voting rights includes 58,440,653 
 voting rights, being the maximum number of discretionary 
 proxy votes held by the Chairman of Shire plc pursuant 
 to proxies received in respect of the resolutions 
 to be considered by shareholders at the Shire plc 
 Annual General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2018. 
 These voting rights will expire immediately upon the 
 conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, or any adjournment 
 thereof. The appointment of a proxy shall not preclude 
 a shareholder of Shire plc from attending and voting 
 in person at the Annual General Meeting. 
 
 
 
 
Place of completion  Dublin, Ireland 
Date of completion   April 23, 2018 
 
 
   For further information please contact: 
 
 
 
 
Investor Relations 
Christoph Brackmann   [email protected]    +41 795 432 359 
Sun Kim               [email protected]                +1 617 588 8175 
Robert Coates         [email protected]               +44 203 549 0874 
 
Media 
Katie Joyce           [email protected]                 +1 781 482 2779 
 
 
 
   NOTES TO EDITORS 
 
   About Shire 
 
   Shire is the global leader in serving patients with rare diseases. We 
strive to develop best-in-class therapies across a core of rare disease 
areas including hematology, immunology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, 
and internal medicine with growing therapeutic areas in ophthalmics and 
oncology. Our diversified capabilities enable us to reach patients in 
more than 100 countries who are struggling to live their lives to the 
fullest. 
 
   We feel a strong sense of urgency to address unmet medical needs and 
work tirelessly to improve people's lives with medicines that have a 
meaningful impact on patients and all who support them on their journey. 
 
   www.shire.com 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Shire plc via Globenewswire

