Thomas Schmidheiny

Age : 73
Public asset : 4,209,656,127 USD
Linked companies : Lafargeholcim Ltd
Biography : Mr. Thomas M. Schmidheiny is an Independent Director at LafargeHolcim Ltd., a Chairman at Spectrum V

Merger architect Schmidheiny to exit LafargeHolcim board

04/04/2018 | 07:54am CEST
FILE PHOTO:The logo of LafargeHolcim, the world's largest cement maker, is seen in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Thomas Schmidheiny, LafargeHolcim's largest shareholder and a driving force behind the merger which created the world's largest cement maker, will step down from its board at its 2018 annual general meeting, it said on Wednesday.

Schmidheiny, who owns 11.4 percent of the Franco-Swiss company, has decided not to stand for re-election but will remain a shareholder, it said.

The 72-year-old whose great grandfather Ernst Schmidheiny was one of the founders of its Swiss predecessor, joined the company in 1970 and was chief executive from 1978 to 2001.

He was also chairman from 1984 to 2003, and was instrumental in bringing together France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim to forge the mega-merger in 2015.

A spokesman for Schmidheiny was not immediately available for comment.

Former Lafarge Chairman and Chief Executive Bertrand Collomb will also be standing down from the board at the AGM on May 8, LafargeHolcim said.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

