Thomas Wilson

Age : 60
Public asset : 62,074,304 USD
Linked companies : Allstate Corp
Biography : Mr. Thomas J. Wilson, II MBA, is Independent Director at State Street Corp., Chairman, President & C

Nomura promotes leadership contenders Morita, Okuda to joint COOs

03/06/2018 | 07:38am CET
FILE PHOTO: Nomura Securities president Toshio Morita speaks at an interview with Reuters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is promoting company veterans Toshio Morita and Kentaro Okuda to joint chief operating officers, cementing the pair as future leadership contenders.

Morita, president of the domestic-focused Nomura Securities subsidiary, and Okuda, head of the Americas region, will begin their new roles on April 1, with current COO Tetsu Ozaki stepping down to become vice-chairman, Nomura said in a statement.

The moves may allow the pair, who will remain in their existing roles, to consolidate their positions as potential successors to Chief Executive Koji Nagai, and make their case to become the future CEO of Japan's No.1 brokerage and investment banking group.

Nagai, CEO since 2012, has given no hint of leaving his post. He will remain in his role, Nomura said.

The Nikkei business daily first reported Morita's and Okuda's appointments as co-COOs.

Nomura has not publicly said the pair are contenders for the top job in the future.

The brokerage last year promoted Morita, 56, to run Nomura Securities, which provides mostly Japanese investors with, among others, investment advisory and securities underwriting services.

At the same time it installed Okuda, 54, as head of the Americas arm. That move came as Nomura looks to generate more money in the United States from client-oriented services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and lessen its reliance on market-based trading.

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Thomas Wilson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 1.79% 21417.76 Real-time Quote.-6.96%
