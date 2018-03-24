Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - USA
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Biography : Mr. Timothy Donald Cook is on the Board of Directors at Duke University, NIKE, Inc., Apple, Inc. and

Apple's Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, U.S. trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/24/2018 | 05:00am CET

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple Inc's (>> Apple) Chief Executive Tim Cook on Saturday called for "calm heads" and more open trade, amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China.

BEIJING (Reuters) - Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook on Saturday called for "calm heads" and more open trade, amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China.

Trade tension between China and the United States flared this week when President Donald Trump unveiled plans on Thursday to slap tariffs on potentially up to $60 billion in Chinese goods.

China's Commerce Ministry on Friday urged the United States to "pull back from the brink", saying it was not afraid to engage in a trade war.

"I'm cognizant that in both the U.S. and China, there have been cases where everyone hasn't benefited, where the benefit hasn't been balanced," Cook said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual China Development Forum in Beijing, Cook said he hoped "calm heads" would prevail.

The sparring has cast a spotlight on hardware makers such as Apple, which assemble the majority of their products in China for export to other countries. Electrical goods and tech are the largest U.S. import item from China.

In the past year, Apple and other foreign tech firms have grappled with a string of new regulatory requirements in China, including a controversial law requiring firms to house user data in data centres overseen by Chinese firms.

Last month, Apple officially moved to store keys for its iCloud data in China, provoking intense criticism from rights groups who say the decision makes it easier for Chinese officials to tap and collect private data.

Despite challenges, the company has sought to expand its services in China, its third-largest market, where roughly 1.8 million developers use its platform.

"My belief is that businesses should be engaged with governments in countries where they are doing business, whether they agree or disagree," Cook said.

Cook has come to China several times in the past year, and was among executives who met Chinese President Xi Jinping last October.

Others attending the three-day forum include the chief executives of IBM Group (>> International Business Machines Corporation), Google Inc (>> Alphabet) and Qualcomm Inc.

Cook, who this year co-chaired the event, also attended last year when he called for China to increase trade and continue opening itself up to the world.

(Reporting by Matthew Miller and Cate Cadell; Editing by Richard Pullin and Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -2.53% 1026.55 Delayed Quote.3.85%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION -2.10% 148.89 Delayed Quote.2.13%
QUALCOMM -3.45% 53.66 Delayed Quote.-13.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
05:00aTIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, U.S. trade
RE
02/26TIM COOK : Think Different, But Not Too Different
DJ
01/06TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/05TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook optimistic that apps pulled in China will be back
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook says developers have earned $17 billion from China App Store
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook breathes new life into old iPhones
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook, Facebook's Zuckerberg meet China's Xi in Beijing
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook Joins Business Leaders Criticizing Trump's Remarks
DJ
2017TIM COOK : New iPhone Offers Glimmer of Hope for Firm's Chinese Business -- WSJ
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple shares sail to record high on healthy iPhone sales
RE
2017TIM COOK : CEO Cook on Bloomberg
RE
2017TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple CEO Tim Cook Defends Globalization in China Speech
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook 'optimistic' about UK's future after Brexit - BBC
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12:04aELON MUSK : Musk deletes Facebook pages of Tesla, SpaceX after challenged on Twitter
RE
03/22MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg apologises for Facebook mistakes with user data, vows curbs
RE
03/23RUPERT MURDOCH : Four senior MPs urge regulator to block Murdoch-Sky deal
RE
03/20STEVE WYNN : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/22ELON MUSK : Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk's $2.6 billion compensation plan
RE
03/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Democratic senator asks Zuckerberg about Facebook data
RE
03/23LLOYD BLANKFEIN : Goldman Sachs CEO Blankfein sees 9 percent pay hike in 2017
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.