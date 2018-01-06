Log in
Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - USA
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Mr. Timothy Donald Cook is on the Board of Directors at Duke University, NIKE, Inc., Apple, Inc.

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

01/06/2018 | 01:16am CET
Acorda Therapeutics Exploring a Potential Sale

Biotechnology company Acorda Therapeutics is exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Boeing Tries to Overcome Brazil's Resistance to Embraer Takeover

Boeing is in talks with Embraer and Brazil's government on ways to address concerns about the U.S. planemaker's potential takeover of its Brazilian rival. 

 
Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Detail Tax-Law Charges

Two more big banks said Friday they expect to take significant charges against their fourth-quarter earnings because of the impact of the new U.S. tax-overhaul law. 

 
Tim Cook Stumbles at His Specialty, Shipping Apple Products on Time

Under CEO Tim Cook, Apple has been late shipping new devices, delayed by factors including a large and growing global customer base, and more sophisticated technology. 

 
Wells Fargo Earns New Ire from Bank Overseers

Banking regulators in mid-2017 downgraded one part of a secret assessment of Wells Fargo's health and strength, according to people familiar with the decision.

Last month's report shows delivery companies added 2,100 workers as the warehouse sector lost 4,800 jobs 

 
Ripple Steals Bitcoin's Thunder, Surges 1,184% in a Month

The digital currency offered by the San Francisco startup Ripple has soared 1,184% in the past month, becoming the second-largest crypto-asset. While such moves by virtual currencies have become almost normal, Ripple's move is surprising because of its differences with bitcoin. 

 
Corona Distributor: Legal Weed in California a 'Nonevent' For Beer Sales

Constellation Brands Inc. isn't worried beer sales will slow down in California now that recreational cannabis is legal, even as the Corona distributor develops cannabis-infused drinks that could launch in Canada by 2019. 

 
Businesses Rush to Contain Fallout From Major Chip Flaws

Businesses and institutions raced to patch computer systems as they tried to gauge the fallout from the disclosure this week of two, long-hidden vulnerabilities affecting chips running most of the world's computers. 

 
Why the U.S. Suspects Kaspersky's Software Is a Russian Spy Tool

U.S. officials haven't offered conclusive evidence that antivirus products made by Kaspersky Lab were behind national-security breaches, but a series of incidents drove them to raise alarms about the Russian security-software company.

Latest news about Tim Cook
 
01:16a TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
01/05 TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 TIM COOK : Apple's Cook optimistic that apps pulled in China will be back
2017 TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook says developers have earned $17 billion from China App Store
2017 TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook breathes new life into old iPhones
2017 TIM COOK : Apple's Cook, Facebook's Zuckerberg meet China's Xi in Beijing
2017 TIM COOK : Apple's Cook Joins Business Leaders Criticizing Trump's Remarks
2017 TIM COOK : New iPhone Offers Glimmer of Hope for Firm's Chinese Business -- WSJ
2017 TIM COOK : Apple shares sail to record high on healthy iPhone sales
2017 TIM COOK : CEO Cook on Bloomberg
2017 TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
2017 TIM COOK : Apple CEO Tim Cook Defends Globalization in China Speech
2017 TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook 'optimistic' about UK's future after Brexit - BBC
2017 TIM COOK : Apple Cuts CEO Tim Cook's Pay, Citing Performance -- 2nd Update
2017 TIM COOK : Apple Cuts CEO Cook?s Pay After Missing Targets
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
