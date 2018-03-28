News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Apple CEO Tim Cook called for privacy regulation, saying consumers should have more visibility into not only what personal information they share online but how companies stitch together that information to better understand their users.

Trump Reportedly Wants to Go After Amazon-and Its Stock Tanked

Shares of Amazon slid Wednesday amid speculation that the White House wants to clamp down on the e-commerce giant.

Tesla Bonds Reach New Low, Stock Falls Further After Downgrade

Selling in Telsa bonds intensified, driving prices to fresh lows, a day after the electric-vehicle manufacturer suffered a credit-rating downgrade.

Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO

Equifax appointed former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO, the second change to the position since the company disclosed a massive cyberattack in September.

Former Anbang Chairman Expresses Remorse at Fraud Trial

The businessman who built a small insurer into China's third-largest and a global dealmaker asked for leniency in a shanghai court to charges he falsified financial reports to exaggerate business assets and mask benefits to himself.

Takeda Mulls Bid for Shire to Create Global Drug Titan

Takeda said it was weighing a bid for rival Shire, a potential deal that would create a global drug giant worth nearly $90 billion and mark the latest move in an industry brimming with deal activity.

Shell Suspects Former Executive Took Kickbacks in Nigerian Sale

Royal Dutch Shell has referred a former senior executive to Dutch legal authorities, and a person familiar with the matter said the move was based on suspicion he may have received kickbacks from the 2011 sale of the company's interest in an oil-producing area in Nigeria.

BMW, Daimler Team Up on Tech to Face Down Silicon Valley

Daimler and BMW, fierce rivals in the luxury-car business, are joining forces to try to fend off competition from tech giants like Uber to their on-demand transportation services.

General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid

CACI International withdrew its bid for CSRA, paving the way for the General Dynamics deal to continue.

Hospital Giants Halt Merger Talks

Ascension and Providence St. Joseph have halted talks about a possible merger, shelving for now the prospect of a combination that would have created the nation's largest owner of hospitals.