Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Tim Cook

Birthday : 11/01/1960
Place of birth : Robertsdale, Alabama - United States
Linked companies : Apple Inc. - Nike Inc
Biography : Mr. Timothy Donald Cook is on the Board of Directors at Duke University, NIKE, Inc., Apple, Inc. and

Trump, Apple CEO Cook to talk trade at White House

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/25/2018 | 04:52pm CEST
U.S. President Trump meets with French President Macron at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to discuss trade issues on Wednesday as the technology industry grapples with a U.S. tariff spat with China, a manufacturing hub for the iPhone maker and other companies.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will meet with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to discuss trade issues on Wednesday as the technology industry grapples with a U.S. tariff spat with China, a manufacturing hub for the iPhone maker and other companies.

Trump, in a tweet ahead of the meeting, said the two would discuss other issues but gave no details.

"Looking forward to my meeting with Tim Cook of Apple. We will be talking about many things, including how the U.S. has been treated unfairly for many years, by many countries, on trade," he wrote.

Apple officials did not respond to a request for comment about what topics Cook wanted to cover at the White House meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Apple and other hardware makers have deep ties with China, where many of their products are built for export around the world. Cook has urged an easing of tensions between the two countries and called more open trade after Trump last month announced tariffs on certain Chinese imports, and China retaliated with tariffs on some American goods.

Trump, a Republican, has had a tense relationship with the U.S. technology industry, based in Democratic strongholds such as California's Silicon Valley and in Seattle. He has clashed with the tech sector on a wide variety of issues including trade, immigration and the environment.

Cook, who attended Trump's first state dinner at the White House on Tuesday night, has publicly objected to the president's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and criticized the U.S. president's comments after last year's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

U.S. and Chinese officials have been working to resolve the feud between the world's two largest economies.

Trump in March vowed to impose about $50 billion of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting China to retaliate with levies on about $3 billion of U.S. imports. Trump then threatened $100 billion in additional tariffs.

Trump's first round of import tariffs excluded most consumer electronics. But the second could have a more direct impact on U.S. shoppers by targeting cellphones, computers and other consumer goods and prompting price increases at Apple stores and other U.S. retailers.

On Tuesday, however, Trump said there was "a very good chance" the two countries could reach a deal as a U.S. delegation prepared to head to China in a few days.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Gregorio and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Susan Heavey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Tim Cook
 
04:52pTIM COOK : Trump, Apple CEO Cook to talk trade at White House
RE
03/29TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/28TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/26TIM COOK : Apple, IBM chiefs call for more data oversight after Facebook breach
RE
03/24TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, U.S. trade
RE
02/26TIM COOK : Think Different, But Not Too Different
DJ
01/06TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/05TIM COOK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook optimistic that apps pulled in China will be back
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Tim Cook says developers have earned $17 billion from China App Store
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook breathes new life into old iPhones
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook, Facebook's Zuckerberg meet China's Xi in Beijing
RE
2017TIM COOK : Apple's Cook Joins Business Leaders Criticizing Trump's Remarks
DJ
2017TIM COOK : New iPhone Offers Glimmer of Hope for Firm's Chinese Business -- WSJ
DJ
2017TIM COOK : Apple shares sail to record high on healthy iPhone sales
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/23HOCK TAN : Qualcomm's No Good, Very Bad Streak
DJ
06:27aJEFF BEZOS : Protesters greet Amazon's Jeff Bezos in Germany
RE
04/19ALEXANDRE RICARD : Pernod Ricard 3Q Net Sales Fall Slightly on Weaker Europe
DJ
04/24VINCENT BOLLORÉ : French police grill tycoon Bollore over Africa graft allegations
RE
04/23SUSAN KILSBY : Holding(s) In Company
DJ
04/24DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's Einhorn says shorting shares of Assured Guaranty
RE
10:37aTIDJANE THIAM : Credit Suisse delivers best quarter since Thiam's revamp
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary James Packer Nelson Peltz Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.