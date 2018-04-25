Log in
Vincent Bolloré

Birthday : 04/01/1952
Place of birth : Boulogne-Billancourt (92) - France
Biography : Dr. Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré is a Chairman-Supervisory Board at Vivendi SA, a Chairman at Blue S

Fraud police quiz Bollore for second day over Africa graft allegations

04/25/2018 | 06:31pm CEST
Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French fraud police questioned tycoon Vincent Bollore for a second day on Wednesday, a judicial source said, over allegations his company undercharged for work on behalf of presidential candidates in Africa in return for port contracts.

Bollore, whose logistics empire is a powerhouse in former French colonies across West Africa, is suspected of corrupting foreign public officials and complicity in corruption.

His lawyer has denied any wrongdoing by Bollore.

Shares in Bollore fell as much as 3 percent on Wednesday after shedding 6 percent in the previous trading session.

The probe involves two separate cases, one in Guinea and the other in Togo.

Groupe Bollore confirmed on Tuesday its African business interests were under investigation over the billing for work carried out in Guinea and Togo between 2009 and 2010 by its communications business Havas Worldwide.

The group also denied any wrongdoing.

Bollore, 66, is being quizzed alongside Groupe Bollore Chief Executive Gilles Alix, head of the international division at advertising group Havas Jean-Philippe Dorent, and Francis Perez, the head of Spanish hotel and casino firm Pefaco, a judicial source said.

"The four are still in custody," the judicial source said.

Advertising company Havas was a subsidiary of Groupe Bollore at the time of the alleged corruption in 2010. It is run by Bollore's son Yannick.

Pefaco has wide interests in West Africa. Le Monde reported in 2016 that French fraud police had been investigating Pefaco for two years, and were interested in the relationship between Perez and Groupe Bollore.

Asked what ties Pefaco had with Groupe Bollore, a Pefaco spokesman declined to comment. The spokesman also declined to comment on why Perez might be under investigation.

Police have up to 48 hours to investigate Bollore, after which they may drop the case, continue their investigation or ask a judge to decide whether a formal investigation should be launched - the next step towards a possible trial.

A judicial source told Reuters on Wednesday afternoon that the questioning by police was over and that Bollore and two other managers had been summoned to see a judge.

SPRAWLING EMPIRE

Billionaire Bollore transformed a family-run paper factory into a sprawling empire that spans the media, transport, logistics and telecoms through opportunistic investments and ruthless acquisitions.

He counts presidents among his friends, including former French leader Nicolas Sarkozy. Havas is alleged to have advised Guinean leader Alpha Conde during his first presidential campaign in return for the Conakry port concession.

In a 2016 interview in a luxury Parisian hotel, Conde told Le Monde of Bollore in an interview: "He is a friend. I favour friends over others. So what?"

Conde is now midway through his second five-year term. A Guinea government spokesman on Tuesday told Reuters Groupe Bollore obtained the port concession "in strict compliance with the laws in force."

The investigation into Bollore's activities in Guinea and Togo raises questions over whether other contracts won in the region by his holding company are under scrutiny.

Groupe Bollore's Bollore Africa Logistics has a strong grip on port operations in West Africa, holding 16 container port concessions, as well as several rail concessions. It employs 25,000 people.

Groupe Bollore had revenues of 18.3 billion euros (16 billion pounds) in 2017 according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bollore has launched numerous defamation complaints against media investigating his business activities, in a challenge to press freedoms, Reporters Without Borders said in its annual report on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Richard Lough, Mathieu Rosemain in Paris and Paul Day in Madrid; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Keith Weir and Alexander Smith)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI 1.53% 21.18 Real-time Quote.-6.96%
