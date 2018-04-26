Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Vincent Bolloré

Birthday : 04/01/1952
Place of birth : Boulogne-Billancourt (92) - France
Biography : Dr. Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré is a Chairman-Supervisory Board at Vivendi SA, a Chairman at Blue S

French group Havas says co-operating with authorities over legal probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/26/2018 | 08:30am CEST

PARIS (Reuters) - French advertising group Havas said on Thursday it was co-operating with authorities as it issued a press release stating that it had "noted that one of its members of staff had been placed under formal investigation".

The statement from Havas - which was acquired last year by Vivendi - did not identify the member of staff to which it was referring, and Havas also emphasised the presumption of innocence in its statement.

Vivendi is chaired by French billionaire businessman Vincent Bollore, who has been placed under formal investigation over allegations his company undercharged for work on behalf of presidential candidates in two African nations in return for port contracts.

Bollore has denied any wrongdoing.

A judicial source also said that Groupe Bollore's Chief Executive Gilles Alix was placed under formal investigation for corrupting foreign public officials and complicity in breach of trust, forgery and use of forgery.

The head of the international division at advertising group Havas Jean-Philippe Dorent was placed under formal investigation for breach of trust and forgery, and he is also assisting as a witness in the corrupting of a foreign public official, the source said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI 0.05% 21.2 Real-time Quote.-5.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Vincent Bolloré
 
08:30aVINCENT BOLLORÉ : French group Havas says co-operating with authorities over legal probe
RE
04/25VINCENT BOLLORÉ : French tycoon Bollore placed under formal investigation in Africa graft probe
RE
04/24VINCENT BOLLORÉ : French police grill tycoon Bollore over Africa graft allegations
RE
04/19VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's chairman brushes off criticism over investment in Telecom Italia
RE
04/17VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi sets out its defence as it fights Elliott over Telecom Italia
RE
04/10VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's Vincent Bollore Exits Canal+ Supervisory Board, New Chairman Appointed
DJ
04/05VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi presents board candidates for Telecom Italia in bid to please investors
RE
02/16VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares drop as French group's lack of guidance underwhelms
RE
01/12VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares fall as lingering pay-TV costs lead company to cut outlook
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's music unit UMG worth more than $40 billion, CEO says
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi misses third-quarter estimates, rules out Ubisoft takeover for now
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Police raid Vivendi, Natixis in Mediaset market abuse inquiry
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares climb after HSBC upgrades rating on stock
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi denies it controls Telecom Italia under Italian law
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bollore lines up son Yannick to take over at Vivendi
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/23HOCK TAN : Qualcomm's No Good, Very Bad Streak
DJ
04/25JEFF BEZOS : Protesters greet Amazon's Jeff Bezos in Germany
RE
04/24VINCENT BOLLORÉ : French police grill tycoon Bollore over Africa graft allegations
RE
04/25TIM COOK : Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House
RE
04/25RUPERT MURDOCH : Comcast Formally Submits Bid for U.K. Broadcaster Sky -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/25VINCENT BOLLORÉ : French tycoon Bollore placed under formal investigation in Africa graft probe
RE
04/23SUSAN KILSBY : Holding(s) In Company
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Robin Li Sergio Marchionne Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Alexandre Ricard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Bernard Tapie Tidjane Thiam Viktor Vekselberg John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.