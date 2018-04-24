French tycoon Bollore questioned by police over Africa operations

Shares in holding company Groupe Bollore SA fell more than 6 percent on the news of his police interrogation, while shares in Vivendi, in which the company holds a 20.5 percent stake, also fell around 1 percent.

Groupe Bollore said in a statement its African business interests were under investigation. It added it would cooperate with the investigation and denied any wrongdoing.

The probe related to the billing of its communications services in Guinea and Togo between 2009 and 2010, it said.

"He's indeed being questioned as we speak," Bollore's lawyer Olivier Baratelli said.

Weekly business magazine Challenges reported two weeks ago that Bollore, one of the most prominent figures on France's corporate landscape, had been summoned by judges investigating whether his advertising group Havas was involved in influencing elections in West Africa.

Challenges reported that the probe involved two separate cases, one in Guinea Conakry and the other in Togo. The French judges are examining whether Havas supported the electoral campaigns of candidates who once in office granted port concessions to Bollore's group, the magazine said.

"The link that some are trying to make between the winning of these concessions and the communication operations has no business logic and reveals a total lack of understanding of this industrial sector," Groupe Bollore said.

A spokesman for the Guinea government, Damantang Albert Camara, told Reuters by telephone "the port concession obtained by Bollore in Guinea was in strict compliance with the laws in force."

Bollore's legal woes add another challenge to his son Yannick, who the Vivendi board anointed as chairman after Bollore stepped down last week and who still heads Havas.

Vincent Bollore remains the owner of Groupe Bollore. A source close to Bollore said his departure as Vivendi chairman was not related to the investigation.

Police have up to 48 hours to investigate Bollore, after which a judge may be asked whether there are grounds for a formal investigation -- the next step towards a possible trial -- to be launched.

Gilles Alix, Bollore group's chief executive, and Jean-Philippe Dorent, the head of international division at advertising group Havas, were also questioned, a judicial source said.

Havas was integrated into Vivendi last year. Vivendi and Groupe Bollore did not respond to calls seeking comment.

A GIANT IN AFRICA

Groupe Bollore's Bollore Africa Logistics has for years been a corporate powerhouse in former French colonies across West Africa as well as some Anglophone states, holding 16 container port concessions, rail concessions and employing 25,000 people.

Groupe Bollore had revenues of 18.3 billion euros (16 billion pounds) in 2017 according to Thomson Reuters data.

The group has invested more than 3 billion euros in African ports over the past 10 years, it says on its website.

In an email sent to Reuters last week after the Challenges report was published, lawyer Baratelli said the company's successful tender bids were lawful.

He said the group was awarded the Guinea Conakry container port concession in March 2011 after GETMA, a private logistics company set up in Guinea in 1979, which initially won the contract, failed to meet its contractual commitments.

Bollore group then won the contract as next best candidate, Baratelli said, adding that French prosecutors had already dropped an investigation into how it won the tender in the summer of 2011.

"The award of these two port concessions to Bollore Group is perfectly lawful."

Baratelli denounced the Togo allegations as an "irrelevance", saying the group won the concession almost ten years before Havas is alleged to have engaged in malpractice there.

