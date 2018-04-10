Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Vincent Bolloré

Birthday : 04/01/1952
Place of birth : Boulogne-Billancourt (92) - France
Biography : Dr. Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré is a Chairman-Supervisory Board at Vivendi SA, a Chairman at Blue S

Vivendi's Vincent Bollore Exits Canal+ Supervisory Board, New Chairman Appointed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2018 | 01:20pm CEST

By Marc Navarro Gonzalez

Vivendi SA's (VIV.FR) Canal+ Groupe said Tuesday that Vincent Bollore is stepping down as chairman of its supervisory board, and that Maxime Saada will now head all of the French film and television company's operations.

Canal+ said its supervisory board had unanimously appointed Mr. Saada as chairman of its managing board. He joined the company in 2004.

Mr. Saada succeeds Jean-Christophe Thiery, who will now replace Mr. Bollore--who is Vivendi's chairman--as chairman of Canal+ Group's supervisory board. Mr. Thiery became the chairman of Canal+'s management board in 2015, the company said.

Write to Marc Navarro Gonzalez at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VIVENDI SA (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Vincent Bolloré
 
01:20pVINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's Vincent Bollore Exits Canal+ Supervisory Board, New Chairman Appointed
DJ
04/05VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi presents board candidates for Telecom Italia in bid to please investors
RE
02/16VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares drop as French group's lack of guidance underwhelms
RE
01/12VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares fall as lingering pay-TV costs lead company to cut outlook
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's music unit UMG worth more than $40 billion, CEO says
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi misses third-quarter estimates, rules out Ubisoft takeover for now
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Police raid Vivendi, Natixis in Mediaset market abuse inquiry
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares climb after HSBC upgrades rating on stock
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi denies it controls Telecom Italia under Italian law
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bollore lines up son Yannick to take over at Vivendi
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi Makes Offer to Acquire Groupe Bolloré's Stake in Havas
DJ
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bollore says has got go-ahead from EU commission on obtaining 'sole control' of Vivendi
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Advisory firms urge Telecom Italia investors to spurn Bollore
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Italy probes Vivendi's Bollore for alleged market abuse
RE
2017VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi sees rebound this year after plunge in 2016 core operating profit
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
04/03JEFF BEZOS : Trump Delivers New Attacks Against Amazon -- Update
DJ
04/08PETER NICHOLAS : Trump Officials Soften Tone on Trade Dispute With China
DJ
12:59aPING LI : Global stocks and oil up, but U.S. dollar slips amid ongoing geopolitical risk
RE
04/09VIKTOR VEKSELBERG : Sulzer buys shares from Vekselberg's Renova to avoid U.S. sanctions
RE
04/06GEORGE SOROS : George Soros set to trade cryptocurrencies - Bloomberg
RE
04/04MARTIN SORRELL : WPP investigates CEO Sorrell for alleged misconduct, which he denies
RE
04/06MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook shares rise as Zuckerberg soothes investors
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Paul Jacobs Ingvar Kamprad Isabelle Kocher Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Robert Peugeot Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Hock Tan Peter Thiel Axel Weber John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.