Vivendi's Vincent Bollore Exits Canal+ Supervisory Board, New Chairman Appointed

By Marc Navarro Gonzalez

Vivendi SA's (VIV.FR) Canal+ Groupe said Tuesday that Vincent Bollore is stepping down as chairman of its supervisory board, and that Maxime Saada will now head all of the French film and television company's operations.

Canal+ said its supervisory board had unanimously appointed Mr. Saada as chairman of its managing board. He joined the company in 2004.

Mr. Saada succeeds Jean-Christophe Thiery, who will now replace Mr. Bollore--who is Vivendi's chairman--as chairman of Canal+ Group's supervisory board. Mr. Thiery became the chairman of Canal+'s management board in 2015, the company said.

Write to Marc Navarro Gonzalez at [email protected]