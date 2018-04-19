Log in
Vincent Bolloré

Birthday : 04/01/1952
Place of birth : Boulogne-Billancourt (92) - France
Biography : Dr. Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré is a Chairman-Supervisory Board at Vivendi SA, a Chairman at Blue S

Vivendi's chairman brushes off criticism over investment in Telecom Italia

0
04/19/2018 | 11:21am CEST
Vincent Bollore, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of media group Vivendi, speaks during the company's shareholders meeting in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi (>> Vivendi)'s chairman and top investor Vincent Bollore brushed off criticism over the media group's investments in Telecom Italia (TIM) on Thursday.

The French media group, which holds a stake of 24 percent in TIM, faces the opposition of U.S. activist fund Elliott, which is asking for substantial changes at the TIM board.

The French media group, which holds a stake of 24 percent in TIM, faces the opposition of U.S. activist fund Elliott, which is asking for substantial changes at the TIM board.

"We don't count the chickens until they're hatched," Bollore said at Vivendi's annual shareholder meeting in Paris.

"I had the same story when we entered in Mediobanca a few years ago," he added, referring to the investment made by his family-controlled group in the Italian investment bank. Bollore Group (>> Bolloré) currently owns close to 8 percent in Mediobanca.

"Some people said it was an absurd investment, but at the end of the day, we earned a lot of money," said Bollore.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Stocks treated in this article : Vivendi, Bolloré, Mediobanca, Telecom Italia, Mediaset
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET 0.55% 3.293 End-of-day quote.1.39%
MEDIOBANCA 1.07% 9.998 End-of-day quote.4.57%
TELECOM ITALIA 1.38% 0.8498 End-of-day quote.16.34%
VIVENDI 1.87% 21.31 Real-time Quote.-6.78%
