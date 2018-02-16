Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Vincent Bolloré

Birthday : 04/01/1952
Place of birth : Boulogne-Billancourt (92) - France
Biography : Dr. Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré is a Chairman-Supervisory Board at Vivendi SA, a Chairman at Blue S

Vivendi shares drop as French group's lack of guidance underwhelms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2018 | 11:15am CET
The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi (>> Vivendi) shares dropped on Friday as the French media conglomerate disappointed investors by failing to offer full guidance for 2018.

PARIS (Reuters) - Vivendi (>> Vivendi) shares dropped on Friday as the French media conglomerate disappointed investors by failing to offer full guidance for 2018.

Shares in Vivendi, led by French billionaire Vincent Bollore (>> Bolloré), were down 5.6 percent at 20.95 euros (18.60 pounds) in early trade, the worst performer on France's benchmark CAC-40 index <.FCHI>. The shares had outperformed the stock market in 2017

Vivendi has generally benefited from the music industry's shift towards paid streaming services and subscriptions revenue, and has acquired stakes in firms such as Telecom Italia (>> Telecom Italia) and video games company Ubisoft (>> Ubisoft Entertainment).

The company reported late on Thursday a rise in profits, as growth at its UMG music division helped offset a downturn in its recently-acquired advertising unit Havas.

"Management voiced 'cautious optimism' on UMG's 2018 outlook. However, they were unwilling to be drawn on guidance for UMG or the prospects for margin expansion, citing low predictability," Jefferies analysts wrote in a note, keeping a "hold" rating on Vivendi shares.

Analysts at Barclays also highlighted the "poor performance" at Havas. Barclays kept a "neutral" rating on Vivendi shares and trimmed its price target on the stock.

The strong performance by UMG has fuelled speculation about a stock flotation and contributed to the rise in Vivendi's shares last year, but Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine said there were no current plans for any market listing for UMG.

Analysts at UBS said factors such as the lack of a flotation plan for UMG showed it could be hard to unlock further value in Vivendi shares in the near term.

"Vivendi's decision not to set group guidance, although understandable, also adds an additional layer of uncertainty," UBS wrote, although it kept a "buy" rating on the stock.

Vivendi shares, which climbed 24 percent in 2017 to beat a 2.6 percent drop in the STOXX Europe Media 600 index <.SXMP>, are down by about 6 percent so far in 2018.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix and Edmund Blair)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

Stocks treated in this article : Ubisoft Entertainment, Vivendi, Bolloré, Telecom Italia
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Vincent Bolloré
 
11:15a VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares drop as French group's lack of guidance underwhelms
01/12 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares fall as lingering pay-TV costs lead company to cut outlook
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's music unit UMG worth more than $40 billion, CEO says
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi misses third-quarter estimates, rules out Ubisoft takeover for now
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Police raid Vivendi, Natixis in Mediaset market abuse inquiry
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares climb after HSBC upgrades rating on stock
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi denies it controls Telecom Italia under Italian law
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bollore lines up son Yannick to take over at Vivendi
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi Makes Offer to Acquire Groupe Bolloré's Stake in Havas
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bollore says has got go-ahead from EU commission on obtaining 'sole control' of Vivendi
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Advisory firms urge Telecom Italia investors to spurn Bollore
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Italy probes Vivendi's Bollore for alleged market abuse
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi sees rebound this year after plunge in 2016 core operating profit
2017 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bollore taps Telefonica Brasil's Genish to bolster Vivendi's convergence efforts
2016 VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Bolloré Boosts Mediaset Stake -- WSJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01:54p WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Valentine's Day surprise for investors
02/13 STEPHEN SCHWARZMAN : Blackstone appoints real estate boss Gray as Schwarzman's successor
02/15 PETER THIEL : Tech Luminary Peter Thiel Parts Ways With Silicon Valley
02/14 ROBIN LI : Baidu earnings beat forecasts, eyes U.S. listing for video unit iQiyi
02/12 JEAN-PIERRE CLAMADIEU : French government backs Solvay's Clamadieu as new Engie chairman
02/15 DAVID THOMSON : Thomson Reuters Chairman Criticized Its $17 Billion Deal with Blackstone
11:15a VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi shares drop as French group's lack of guidance underwhelms

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Kurt Bock Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Richard Cousins Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Claudio Descalzi Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Kasper Rorsted Eric Schmidt George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Meg Whitman John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.