Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - USA
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Berkshire Hathaway Assurance Corp., C

Berkshire promotes potential Buffett successors Abel, Jain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2018 | 02:01pm CET
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway CEO Buffett talks to reporters prior to the Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha

Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday promoted two of its top executives, Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain, cementing their widely viewed status as potential successors to Warren Buffett as the conglomerate's chief executive.

Abel was named Berkshire's vice chairman for non-insurance business operations, and Jain was named vice chairman for insurance operations.

Both were also added to Berkshire's board, increasing the number of directors to 14 from 12.

Abel is the chairman of the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit, which he joined in 1992, while Jain is executive vice president at National Indemnity Co and oversees Berkshire's reinsurance operations. He joined Berkshire in 1986.

Investors and analysts have long considered Abel and Jain the top candidates to eventually succeed Buffett, 87, as chief executive, though Abel is more than a decade younger.

For now, Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 94, will remain responsible for Berkshire's major capital allocation and investment decisions, including acquisitions.

Berkshire has long said that it will be ready to install a new chief executive should Buffett step down, die or become incapacitated.

Speculation that Abel and Jain were the top candidates grew after Munger singled them out for praise in a 2015 letter to Berkshire shareholders.

Buffett's investment deputies, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, are in position to eventually succeed Buffett as Berkshire's chief investment officer, while Buffett's son Howard is expected to become Berkshire's non-executive chairman.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
02:01p WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire promotes potential Buffett successors Abel, Jain
01/04 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett proclaims optimism for America's financial future
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire stock hits $300,000
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : A Record $350 Billion In New Cash
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes IBM stake, adds to Apple
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Hurricanes, earthquake drag down 3rd-qtr profit at Buffett's Berkshire
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Truck-Stop Deal Is Driven by Bet on Growth -- WSJ
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett bets on truck stops, to buy majority of Pilot Flying J
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett calls pessimists about United States 'out of their mind'
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Sheriff
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Home Capital investors spurn Buffett's plan to boost stake
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
01/03 JACK MA : Ant's MoneyGram failure casts pall over Chinese dealmaking
01/04 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett proclaims optimism for America's financial future
01/09 JACK MA : Alibaba will 'seriously consider' Hong Kong listing, says founder Ma
01/04 MARK ZUCKERBERG : CEO Zuckerberg sets 2018 goal - 'fix' Facebook
01:08p RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox looking to buy 10 Sinclair TV stations - FT
01/05 MARK ZUCKERBERG : Top Company News of the Day
01/03 WILLIAM ACKMAN : Howard Hughes shares hurt as Ackman trims stake to invest in own fund

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Richard Branson Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi Carlos Ghosn David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Markus Jooste Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Laurent Mignon Lakshmi Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Franck Riboud Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Eric Schmidt Carlos Slim George Soros Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.