Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - USA
Biography : Mr. Warren E. Buffett is an Independent Director at The Kraft Heinz Co., a Chairman & Chief Executiv

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2018 | 12:09am CET
FILE PHOTO - Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett waits to play table tennis during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend in Omaha, Nebraska

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Friday billionaire investor Warren Buffett has decided to retire from the company's board following the end of his term in April to reduce travel commitments.

H.J. Heinz Co, backed by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and Brazil's private equity firm 3G Capital, acquired Kraft Foods Group in 2015 to create one of the biggest food and beverage companies in the world.

Berkshire Hathaway is Kraft Heinz's biggest shareholder with 26.7 percent stake as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Last week, the maker of Velveeta cheese and Heinz ketchup reported disappointing fourth-quarter results, a sign of continued pressure on processed food makers as more Americans opt for healthier meals.

In the last few years, Buffett, 87, has shed many of his non-Berkshire responsibilities.

Last month, he gave two top executives Ajit Jain and Gregory Abel greater oversight of Berkshire's operating businesses, cementing their status as the front runners to succeed Buffett atop the conglomerate.

Kraft said it plans to nominate Alexandre Van Damme, a board member of Anheuser-Busch Inbev and Restaurant Brands International, to stand for election to Buffett's place in its 2018 annual stockholder meeting.

Abel and Tracy Cool, chief executive of Berkshire's unit, Pampered Chef, are the other Berkshire representatives on Kraft's board.

Kraft's shares were down 1.4 percent in extended trading on Friday.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 0.87% 304020.01 Delayed Quote.1.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
12:09a WARREN BUFFETT : Billionaire investor Warren Buffett to retire from Kraft Heinz board
02/23 WARREN BUFFETT : Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills
02/22 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb
02/16 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Valentine's Day surprise for investors
02/08 WARREN BUFFETT : BlackRock's Larry Fink Wants to Become the Next Warren Buffett
02/05 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's BNSF railroad eyes blockchain for shipping freight
02/02 WARREN BUFFETT : How Warren Buffett's New Man at Dairy Queen Plans to Keep a Classic Brand Fresh
01/20 WARREN BUFFETT : Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
01/19 WARREN BUFFETT : Possible Buffett successor Jain reports $109 million Berkshire stake
01/11 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett succession gains clarity as Berkshire promotes Abel, Jain
01/04 WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett proclaims optimism for America's financial future
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Top Financial Services News of the Day
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire stock hits $300,000
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : A Record $350 Billion In New Cash
2017 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire slashes IBM stake, adds to Apple
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/21 PING LI : Glencore, Lloyds lift FTSE as investors hail earnings
02/19 PETER THIEL : Top Company News of the Day
02/22 WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett letter may tout optimism as broader market worries ebb
02/17 THOMAS WILSON : Japan, short of workers, eyes hiking optional pension age beyond 70
02/23 GEORGE SOROS : 50, says leading campaigner
02/19 OLEG DERIPASKA : Deripaska to Step Down as President of EN+ and Rusal -FT
02/20 RUPERT MURDOCH : Murdoch's Fox seeks to win bid approval by extending Sky News guarantee

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jean-michel Aulas Jeff Bezos Martin Blessing Kurt Bock Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Gary Cohn Tim Cook Richard Cousins Gerhard Cromme Elmar Degenhart Michael Dell Jamie Dimon Carlos Ghosn Stuart Gulliver David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Ingvar Kamprad Dara Khosrowshahi Isabelle Kocher Bruno Lafont Jack Ma Gérard Mestrallet Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Nelson Peltz Stefan Quandt Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab George Soros Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Peter Terium Peter Thiel Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Thomas Wilson Elaine Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.