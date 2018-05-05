Buffett Explains Earnings -- Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Warren Buffett opens the meeting by talking about Berkshire's first-quarter results, which swung to a loss due to unrealized investment losses.

A new accounting rule requires Berkshire to include its unrealized investment gains or losses in its net income.

"If you look at the figure of operating earnings, which is what we look at, we actually earned a record amount of any quarter we've ever had," Mr. Buffett said.

The recent tax changes also boosted Berkshire's businesses, he said.

